It was Arsenal’s midfield that dominated Man United

Man United get dominated in the midfield

Arsenal walks away with all three points at The Emirates after a dominant performance in the midfield which saw us take heavy possession for most of the game. With Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard being the engine behind the machine.

Both midfielders were controlling the pace of the game and shutting down every opportunity that United had to get out of their own half. After a misplaced pass from Kai Havertz, Rashford managed to put United ahead, but Arsenal quickly regained focus and after some great footwork from Gabriel Martinelli, our skipper buried the ball in the back of the net.

United seemed to find their feet in the second half but the mood changed once they had a goal disallowed for being offside in the 89th minute and the roar of the Gooners around the ground willed the team back in focus.

Again, Rice and Odegaard were leading the charge and in the 6th minute of stoppage time Rice’s hard work had paid off, scoring his very first goal for Arsenal.

We can start to see a clear vision of how this midfield is going to work and how much our midfield duo looks to be connecting on the pitch.

Whats your thoughts on our midfield partnership gooners?

Daisy Mae

