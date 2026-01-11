It was Arsenal’s “quality” that helped them beat Portsmouth

Portsmouth may sit a level below Arsenal in the English football pyramid, but they showed from the outset that they would not allow the Gunners an easy passage when the sides met in the FA Cup. The home side approached the tie with confidence and intensity, determined to challenge a team widely regarded as one of the strongest in the country this season.

Their ambition was rewarded when they took the lead, and there were periods of the match where Portsmouth were bold and competitive. However, Arsenal’s status at the top of the Champions League and Premier League tables has not been achieved by chance. The visitors demonstrated why they are so highly rated, responding to adversity with composure and control.

Arsenal quality proves decisive

Arsenal are a well drilled side, capable of solving different problems on the pitch, and that adaptability was evident after they fell behind. Once they raised their level, Portsmouth struggled to cope with the intensity and technical quality on display. The Gunners responded by scoring four times, turning a potentially awkward contest into a commanding victory.

As Arsenal took control, Portsmouth appeared overwhelmed by the shift in tempo and precision. The home side soon discovered why many believe Arsenal are capable of winning several trophies this season. Even without operating at full strength, the Gunners imposed themselves physically and tactically, ensuring the result never truly slipped from their grasp.

Experience and set pieces make the difference

Although Arsenal had to work hard for the win, there was a sense of inevitability once they found their rhythm. One area the team have clearly addressed this season is avoiding defeat against unfancied opponents, and this match offered further evidence of that progress. Their experience and organisation ultimately allowed their superior quality to shine through.

Reflecting on the game, Mark Schwarzer said on BBC Live, “It was a tough one for Arsenal. They dominated but Portsmouth gave it a real go. The extra quality shone through and set pieces were the big killer”