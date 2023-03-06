It was Arteta’s “ruthless” subs that won the points against Bournemouth

If Arsenal are to remain on top, Arteta must make difficult choices, even if they may result in criticism. Arteta demonstrated not only his tactical brilliance against Bournemouth but also his willingness to make difficult choices in order to win games.

Danny Murphy praised Arteta’s decision to make daring substitutions, such as dropping Takehiro Tomiyasu at halfway for Ben White, who scored; subbing off Smith-Rowe in the 69th minute after having him on the field since the 22nd minute was also a masterstroke, as his substitute, Reiss Nelson, not only assisted but also scored the game-winning goal in the 97th minute.

“He [Arteta] made two substitutions today that were ruthless. Tomiyasu at half time for not playing particularly well. Ben White came on and scored the goal,” said Murphy as quoted by Football 365.

“He brings Emile Smith Rowe off, who had already come on as a sub, to sub a sub, to bring Reiss Nelson on, not thinking really about the player and the effect.

“He is thinking, ‘This is what we need for the team’. And I thought that was a brilliant bit of management.”

Arteta has evolved as a coach in the same way that Arsenal has. He is no longer an amateur, and no matter how this season goes for Arsenal, he should be crowned Premier League manager of the season, because if he doesn’t, who will? He has absolutely pulled a rabbit out of a hat this season, and he’s proven to be a very good manager. Arsenal have exceeded everyone’s expectations, and may they do so for many seasons to come…..