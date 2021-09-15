‘It was frustrating’ – Norwich star claims Arsenal were there to get at

Norwich defender Max Aarons has claimed that his side felt like they could have gotten a result against Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners got their first win of the Premier League campaign when defeating the Canaries 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, which saw us jump off the bottom of the table up into 16th.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal made the difference, but he also missed his fair share of chances also, and Aarons insists that his side felt frustrated after their loss.

“As Norwich we felt that we could have got something out of the game, and it was frustrating not to to be honest,” Max told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel Vibe with Five.

“I think Arsenal deserved it in the end, but I am disappointed still coming away from it.”

Aarons also stated that it was a tense atmosphere in north London, with the home side under pressure to get the result.

“You could tell Arsenal were under a bit of pressure, you could feel in the game that the fans were a bit tense and the players were a bit tense. You could feel it in the stadium.”

It was an important match for us, with pressure mounting from the fans on both the players and the manager, and with the team having suffered three losses already, but you would expect an improvement when we travel to Turf Moor this weekend.

Could teams feel confident coming up against Arsenal in the coming weeks? Could that work in our favour?

Patrick