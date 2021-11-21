It was great to see Arteta’s passion in defending his players against Klopp (plus video)

Arteta’s spat with Klopp was classic by Sylvester Kwentua

Hello family, Arsenal has played and lost to Liverpool and right now, talking about it would only bring back bad memories and I won’t want that; I want to maintain a positive attitude, especially as we prepare for our next game against Newcastle United.

However, inasmuch as I won’t want to remind myself of our match, there is a scene in the game I would like to talk about; and that is the scene where Arteta and Klopp had a little disagreement.

Okay, in our game against Liverpool, while the players were sizing up each other, the coaches of both teams allowed the emotions of the game get to them, and had a go at each other’s throats, and it was only the assistant referee’s intervention that saved a brawl! The rage Arteta and Klopp displayed at that moment, was classic.

I respect Klopp a lot, and won’t want to talk much about his own part in the spat with Arteta, but in Arteta, I can say that his reactions to Klopp’s words got me a little bit happy. Happy that Arteta showed how passionate he was towards Arsenal and everything related to Arsenal.

“Arteta is calm person, and for him to react to Klopp’s volatile words, means he was provoked beyond control”. This was the words of a friend that watched the Liverpool game with me. He was shocked to see Arteta fight! I share his feelings too, but while I am still recovering from the shock, I would like to thank Arteta for standing up to challenge Klopp, who obviously felt our players were intentionally doing things to get Mane carded or sent off! If Klopp feels he needed to stand up and fight for his player, then Arteta was right to also defend his players. Thankfully, Arteta seems to have let everything go, as he informed reporters after the game ended.

Watch what actually happened on the touchline….

Aksed about his comments on what happened between him and Klopp, Arteta had this to say : “He was defending his team, I was defending my team, that’s it. It doesn’t matter,” Not only was Arteta’s actions justified, his response when asked about what happened, was also classic! Thanks once again, boss.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester

