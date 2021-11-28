It was great to see Nuno Tavares bounce back from Liverpool setback

Quick to recover! Nice one Nuno… By Sylvester Kwentua

Happy Sunday family. It is surely good to be alive and happy today. Friends, I want to ask, did we notice Nuno Tavares yesterday?

Did we notice how much happier he seemed bombing down the wings and attacking the Newcastle defenders? Nuno yesterday was a better version of the Nuno that played against Liverpool. Yesterday, he showed the world what Arsenal saw in him when they bought him.

Against Liverpool, Nuno was at fault for one of the goals conceded. I and a few Arsenal fans were concerned about whether he was going to pick himself up after the Liverpool game, but he didn’t just pick himself up yesterday, he had an excellent game. He and Saka connected well to make the left flank deadly, and luckily, our first goal came from there.

How quick he was able to recover is a testimony to the type of person he is. He is a fighter, always ready to learn from mistakes and make up for it in the next match. These are the qualities he exhibited in the game against Newcastle. These are the qualities expected of an Arsenal player.

Defensively, Nuno did well too. Several times he tracked back to help quash an attack or two. His pace down the wings was a problem for Newcastle and they found him difficult to deal with.

Nuno, unfortunately, may deny Tierney the opportunity to play in an Arsenal shirt in the English Premier League for a long time.

Tierney has a better work rate than Nuno but the unfortunate injury he suffered recently, handed Nuno the opportunity to lay a claim to the left back spot, and with yesterday’s game, I am sorry to say that his claim has been made stronger.

The good thing however is that Tierney will have his opportunity to play in the cup games, and will be ready to grab his opportunity when it comes, but for now, Nuno has earned the right to start.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester