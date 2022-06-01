“It was gutting when I realised” Tierney discusses his latest injury hell

Kieran Tierney has discussed his latest injury hell that will see him miss Scotland’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoff game against Ukraine.

The Arsenal left-back had to have an operation on his left knee in March, a procedure that effectively ended his season.

He had felt his knee crack a month earlier, but he carried on playing for his club and country.

However, when he had a scan done in March, it was determined that it was a serious problem and he had to be operated on.

Speaking about his struggles, the former Celtic man explains to Sun Sports: ‘I wasn’t in any great pain. I’d played for Arsenal and we’d been winning, then for Scotland I got a goal and an assist. So there had been nothing to worry about after that Wolves match.

‘But the scan result came back and suddenly I’m needing an op. It was so unfortunate. But after that click I just knew it wasn’t normal.

‘The verdict was 12 weeks — and it was gutting when I realised the games I’d miss for Arsenal and Scotland. However, there was nothing I could do about it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s spell at Arsenal has been filled with many different injuries and the left-back will hope he returns in his best shape this time.

The end of the season means he would have time to fully recuperate and start preparations for the next campaign in top shape.