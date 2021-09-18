It was never going to be easy to win at Burnley so let’s enjoy it eh?

There has been a very worrying trend on JustArsenal lately that has seen many commenters finding fault with the team and Mikel Arteta and bemoaning our rebuilding job which is now progessing well.
I know that the new fairweather Arsenal fans demand instant success and have no interest in trusting Mikel Arteta’s “process”. These fans are demanding immediate results, rather than be patient and wait for the new arrivals to at least get on first name terms with their new team-mates before being finely tuned into a formidable force to be reckoned with.
Well, despite being a completely new team, we are getting better and have actually won our second game in a row, and away at a venue where we haven’t won for the last two seasons, but this is obviously still not enough for the trolls that are trying to take over JustArsenal’s pages.
Well I, for one, am not going to let these moaners stop me enjoying the points and the wins, and I am very happy that the team is growing in belief and confidence enough to beat an agressive Burnley side on their home ground.
Mikel Arteta agrees with me and said after the game: “It was a hard-fought win, like it should be when you play Burnley away,”
“I think we started the game really well. We played some fantastic passes and you could see a lot of the things that we want.
“I think we should have scored more, we had some open chances to score and then we lost control of the game a little bit. It’s going to happen, the way they play, they just play a long ball, a second ball, a throw-in, to start to create promise, to bring you down.
“We could not really take our back line higher, we started to defend a little bit deeper to give away regains really quickly and that’s important because we had acres of space to run and finish the action.
“But I must say, the spirit of the team, the commitment of every single player – to block shots, to stop crosses, to defend the box, to track back – it was phenomenal.”
So, the Boss is very happy. The players are happy. The real Arsenal supporters are very happy. So why can’t the trolls be happy too?
If they want to moan today then they can go moan elsewhere as far as I’m concerned.
Who is with me?
Admin Pat
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
No sack Arteta!!! The guys eyebrows are way too thick!
I just hate how the convo about our club needs to centre around 1 person when the strength and growth of our club is based on so many more people.
Today, we saw that in the team that played. Why not enjoy the fact we are becoming more defensively sound?
Why not encourage the forwards we have to score more goals and applaud the efforts in trying to do so?
I agree Pat, how can you moan when we win?
Alot still needing to be done, alot of improvement I am seeing needing to be done and alot of steps to be taken before we get anywhere respectable in this league, but I’m one for supporting our endeavours
So we now have two sets of fans, “the real fans” and “the trolls”? 😂 😆
Well, Burnley away was always going to be a tough game. They like to bully us a little, play those silly long balls and long throws and defend stoutly.
We’ve kept two clean sheets in a row and that’s not bad. The team still needs some cohesion but they’re giving their all.
For once VAR worked in our favour. Isn’t that great??
Next is Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup and then the tiny tots.
Onwards and upwards!
I stand with you. Besides the great United sides of old under Fergie used to dig out ugly 1-0 wins when they go through periods of crisis to get the team’s confidence up.
“The real Arsenal supporters are very happy”…pure class
Yes, the game in Burnley will always be difficult for Arsenal, but we shouldn’t be complacent. We need to get at least a draw against Spurs and two wins out of four games in October, to save Arteta’s job
Odegaard seems to be the MOTM and Tomiyasu won all his aerial/ ground duels. Kudos to Arteta, Edu and the coaches for the physicalities of our new players
Tbh mate, the fairweather supporters will never be happy because its not the players they want managed by the manager they want. All bought with the momey we don’t have because of the owners they don’t want.
Today was a great result from a team that has barely played together. We were solid, matched Burnley’s aggression well and stuck to playing our game. The one thing that let us down was our final ball. We are fielding a very young team, but not 18-21 year olds like wenger era, but 20-23 year olds. Today we took off Partey, Smith Rowe and Tierney and brought on Lakonga, AMN ( who was outstanding when he came on by the way) and Taveres, and we didn’t look like we had been weakened at all.
I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can produce after 6 months of playing together. We’re heading in the right direction so patience is what everyone has to have. We as fans cant change anything, apart from the way in which we support our club. No amount of whinging and moaning is going to change the clubs internal structure. So stop wasting you breath and start supporting the “project” cause it isn’t going away soon.
Next we have have a club who has flattered to decieve this season in spurs. We had up to 10 first team players missing for our first 3 games. Take 10 players out of any first team in the league and see how they get on. Man City are shit with 1 billion worth first 11 so just shows money isn’t always the answer.
COYG
Agree , but i get why they moan.
We will always be Arsenal no matter the results , so support us or get lost.
Saying that you are aloud moan if you like.