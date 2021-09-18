It was never going to be easy to win at Burnley so let’s enjoy it eh?

There has been a very worrying trend on JustArsenal lately that has seen many commenters finding fault with the team and Mikel Arteta and bemoaning our rebuilding job which is now progessing well.

I know that the new fairweather Arsenal fans demand instant success and have no interest in trusting Mikel Arteta’s “process”. These fans are demanding immediate results, rather than be patient and wait for the new arrivals to at least get on first name terms with their new team-mates before being finely tuned into a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Well, despite being a completely new team, we are getting better and have actually won our second game in a row, and away at a venue where we haven’t won for the last two seasons, but this is obviously still not enough for the trolls that are trying to take over JustArsenal’s pages.

Well I, for one, am not going to let these moaners stop me enjoying the points and the wins, and I am very happy that the team is growing in belief and confidence enough to beat an agressive Burnley side on their home ground.

Mikel Arteta agrees with me and said after the game: “It was a hard-fought win, like it should be when you play Burnley away,”

“I think we started the game really well. We played some fantastic passes and you could see a lot of the things that we want.

“I think we should have scored more, we had some open chances to score and then we lost control of the game a little bit. It’s going to happen, the way they play, they just play a long ball, a second ball, a throw-in, to start to create promise, to bring you down.

“We could not really take our back line higher, we started to defend a little bit deeper to give away regains really quickly and that’s important because we had acres of space to run and finish the action.

“But I must say, the spirit of the team, the commitment of every single player – to block shots, to stop crosses, to defend the box, to track back – it was phenomenal.”

So, the Boss is very happy. The players are happy. The real Arsenal supporters are very happy. So why can’t the trolls be happy too?

If they want to moan today then they can go moan elsewhere as far as I’m concerned.

Who is with me?

Admin Pat