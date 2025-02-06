It was not just losing to Newcastle that hurt but what Arsenal did not do

The one positive of reaching 23:00 on Monday was that at least I didn’t have to talk about transfers until the summer.
It felt like every day in January, Gooners talked about a striker, debated whether we needed more attacking options, and argued whether this proved once and for all the level of our owners’ ambition. I made a conscious decision that I wouldn’t bring up the above in every preview or review. We have all said our bit, the window is closed, and we can’t change the last month. As supporters, like our manager, we simply have to accept what we have upfront.
That’s what made Wednesday so cruel, though. It wasn’t that we lost. It was that Newcastle had what we didn’t, to the point that you couldn’t ignore it. It was so apparent, so painfully obvious, it was like the Toon Army were going out of its way to showcase to the Kroenke family the difference between a settled attack and one that is short of options. In fact, both legs could be used as evidence.
That’s why so many supporters feel let down. The two domestic cups highlighted that Havertz will have too many days where he misses simple chances. His peers will have too many days where they pass the ball sideways and are unable to unlock a defence. As long as that happens, it’s very hard to lift the Champions League or put together the winning sequence it would take to catch Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta is an employee of this club. He asked his bosses for help. He watched his best player get ruled out for the rest of the season, and one of his forwards might not play this year. So it was fair of the Spaniard to say we were “short” in that area, especially if the target is to truly claim the biggest honours.
Our manager asked for help. Not just him, though. Most of our supporters, other non-Arsenal fans, pundits, journalists, etc., all could identify where we are lacking.
Net profit-wise, we barely spent anything in the summer. It was understood that it is unlikely you get a world-class talent in the winter window. We were not asking for money to be invested that we didn’t have or to breach FFP rules. We just needed a better finisher than what we have or, at the very least, another option or more numbers so alternatives are not a teenager who plays centrally or someone on loan devoid of confidence.
We needed that just in case (call me crazy) someone pulls their hamstring!
If someone truly cares, how do they watch those two cup ties in January and allow us in February to have to cope with the same issues? I don’t get how anyone can defend that.
Nobody identified our weakness more than Eddie Howe. For 180 minutes, he tactically destroyed us. Not in terms of outthinking Mikel Arteta but in understanding our weak points.
You might look at the stats of this tie and wonder how we have lost 4-0 on aggregate. In both 90 minutes, we dominated possession, made the better chances, and had more corners.
Yet it was deliberate by Howe. One of the best in the division at setting up a group to know their jobs, he was happy for the Gunners to have the ball because he was confident we lacked the quality to break his team down.
That’s what hurt the most.
He didn’t park the bus. He was comfortable believing we didn’t have the imagination, skill, or ability to unlock his defence. He trusted his centre-backs to head everything, knew Martinelli would take on his man but mostly check back, Odegaard would take too many touches, Havertz would panic in front of goal, while no one would overlap or take chances.
In both legs, how many great saves did Dúbravka have to make?
He, on the other hand, had a front three who were such a threat that counter-attacks consisted of a direct pass, and suddenly Isak and Gordon were bullying our defenders.
What hurts the most is that it didn’t need to be this way. We could have had reinforcements ready for the start of the new year, and maybe we would be going to Wembley right now? Maybe we would still be in the FA Cup? Maybe the gap between us and the league leaders would be smaller?
I asked how the Kroenke family can watch that and justify not helping in the last four weeks.
The answer?
They were not watching on TV. I bet they didn’t even know we were playing.
Stan won’t even know what you mean by the Carabao Cup. He couldn’t name our next Premier League fixture, let alone care about winning it.
This January will cost us everything, and this semi-final from start to finish told you everything you need to know.
I do not see how the Kroenkes can be faulted. They have approved a lot of money to whoever is responsible for Arsenal transfers in Arteta’s tenure but was that fat transfer kitty spent wisely? Absolutely not!!
With more than 25 players signed its incredible the squad look thin season after season.
HH,
I totally agree with you. Just forgetting our need for a striker the previous two seasons, lets just take this season for instance.
In the summer, we were lead to believe that we wanted Sesko, but he turned us down. Which is his right of course. But instead of having a back up plan, Arteta decided to totally ignore the need for a striker and instead wasted more funding on two defensive players in the shape of Calafiori and Merino.
I can’t work Arteta out, our defense over the past two seasons hasn’t been the problem, but the striker situation has. and Arteta and the clubs persistent failure to address this issue has been a big factor in our troubles winning the tight games.
I agree with you regarding the Kroenkes, although I’m not there biggest fan. You can’t say that they haven’t back Arteta, it’s that way Arteta has wasted some of the funding that has and is the problem.
Three examples, Havertz not a striker.
Calafiori and Merino, should not have been the priority last summer.
And until the club addresses the Elephant in the room, we’re going to go through this ground hog day scenario again and again. 🙄🤦♂️
If we would have bought 11 new players this window and put them in to this team last night we would still lost.
Going in to this game I had hligh hopes of over turning the 2 goal deficit but watching them play and how they were set up we were in for a hidding to nothing.
The back for were so disjointed.
MLS and timber were playing so far up top it was shocking.
SALIBA got torn apart by the best striker in Europe and he was made to look like a championship defender. No offence to championship defenders.
MA didn’t learn from the tactics that Bournemouth and Fulham used to beat them.
On this occasion the blame lays at the feet of MA.
Cant signle one players out as they were all shambolic and not one players to man turned up last night. I can take losing but never in this fashion or manner and when all never put a shift in and just dropped there heads and shrugged there shoulders when the going got tough.
I said it on the last post. Newcastle well deserved winners and the crowd were awesome
Thank you for being brave enough to point out MLS being too high up
I notice allot of goals come from his side and don’t want us to start not pointing things out just because we want him to be amazing
He’s still essentially a teenager learning a new position
As long as arsenal Board , Arteta fails to realise and. listen. to the voice of necessity , in terns of having a points man, Arsenal will continue. to underperform and the trophies will continue. to elude us as a club. imagine having the likes of Isak, Tony, or a world class striker right. from the summer signing , our challenges of getting desired results would have lessened . Defensive teams understands what. to do. with playing. from the wings hence , buckled up their defense and that’s why for a whole second half there were scarcity of shots at goal. from Arsenal . Harvest is not. and cannot be. the desired striker !!! The earlier Arsenal realises this omission the better . Otherwise , the fringe football and fringe results will continue to prevail .
Okay, I think it’s excellent the club recorded a net profit. That means our club is being managed in a sustainable way. I also think the Kroenkes are almost blameless when it comes to our problems, over the years they have proven they are very committed with a lot of big spending. Kroenke is the owner, he does not need to know who we are playing. All he needs to do is provide the resources (he has) and select the right manager (he has partly failed on this). I only blame Kroenkes for not changing the management team regularly, maybe every 3 years without a trophy is enough to say goodbye to the coach? Overall I’m happy with Kroenkes but not with Arteta. I think he should be fired next year January depending on how things are.
As has been stated by others already, I don’t think we can blame the Kroenkes. They have given Arteta plenty of money to spend and he has chosen poorly. Not so much in the players he has bought but for failing to identify areas of the team more in need. Rather than having a list of suitable targets he is obsessed with Sesko and no one else will do. We could have got Vlahovic, or David, or Watkins had he ever actually wanted him.
Similarly, Arteta is to be blamed for last night’s result as well. Eddie Howe set up his team perfectly. He put Trippier in there to marshall Trossard and get under his skin and it worked but most noticeably he used Fabian Schär to man-mark Declan Rice. When was the last time you saw someone get marked out of a game completely? Park Ji-Sung on Andrea Pirlo is the most vivid in my memory.
Eddie knew how to beat us and Arteta was either too ignorant or too arrogant to think we should adapt accordingly. Or maybe, and this is perhaps more closely aligned to the truth of it, we had no way to adapt. We could discuss different players but it wouldn’t have made any difference, the style and tactics would have been exactly the same.
Also, this game more than any I can remember showed exactly where the issues lie with this team and the tactics employed by the manager. When it works, like against City, it’s great. But when it doesn’t we never look close to being able to change the game.
I’m a fan of Kai Havertz, I think he brings a lot to the team, but clinical finishing isn’t one of them. However, he didn’t have any chances to miss in this game such was the display put on by Newcastle. When Nwaneri came on we looked to feed the ball to him but Gordon just tracked back and it ended up 2 or 3 vs 1. Time will tell how good Nwaneri will be but he isn’t Lionel Messi and can’t do it all on his own. Trossard worked hard but offered very little, much like Kai. Rice was marked out of the game by Schär and Martinelli did Martinelli things until he pulled his hamstring and had to go off.
It is no real surprise to me that we lost, nor the manners in which we lost. What did surprise me though was how Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy were able to completely bamboozle what has been largely an unflappable defence this season. Saliba and Gabriel are the best CB pairing in the league but had nothing against Isak. He is too big, too clever, too fast, and too skillful and he had them both on toast all night.
It would be nice to think something will be learnt from this match, and it most likely will, but by other managers in the league less arrogant than our own. I doubt Arteta thinks he did anything wrong and probably went home with that same wild-eyed bewildered look on his face that he wears so well every single match day, wondering why it didn’t work tonight when it worked against City and will find some pathetic excuse rather than address his own failings.
Based on our disappointing transfer activity last month, Kroenke seemed to have given up on this season
But I’m happy Arsenal didn’t take the League Cup seriously, because we can fully allocate our resources on UCL and EPL now
gotanidea,
What planet are you on, not the same one as me that’s for sure.🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
It would have been one more game , the final ?
Lower your standards and expectations; ownership has It’s top 4 business model back on track, Arteta safe with his contract extension. Just sit down and be quiet, don’t disrupt the gravy train.
Summer window was a problem, and our injuries are highlighting this concern.
Couldn’t get the striker we wanted, but should have at least moved for a backup to replace Jesus or a winger to compete on the left, or a backup RW to cover Saka.
Instead, YET ANOTHER LB which seems to be a Summer theme, and another DM type midfielder. It’s looking like Merino is a bad fit for the PL; same performances we saw when he was a midfielder at Newcastle.
Embarrassing performance, especially coming off that City demolition.
Winner’s mentality we still lack, we just don’t have those personalities in the locker room.
Could prime Alexis Sanchez be in this squad? Would Arteta permit his strong personality in the squad?
Ownership failed to move in January, but Arteta failed in the Summer window.
Owners not fussed, top 4 business model looks quite stable, Arteta safe in his job after his extension and not worried.
Yet don’t question the process, don’t criticize Arteta.
Do fans who think Kroenkes has given enough money to this team advocate for us not to spend more? If they did want more spent, then what does that say about them giving out about the huge spending but at the same time wanting more money spent
Break on through,
If there’s a need to spend more, it’s because a certain Mr. Arteta has wasted previous funds.
For me now, it’s a case of waiting to the end of the season, and when we’ve had yet another trophy less season.
Get rid of this manager and bring in one that will firstly see what a lot of us have seen for three seasons and get an actual striker.
And then go about sorting areas out in the team that need sorting out, and be a manager that actually has a plan B.
Arteta’s had enough of his phases now, and it’s time to move on from him.
That’s if the club really want to win trophy’s that is.
Do they though mate ?
Of they would like to be is it everything to them ?
May not be the season yet ….. but I’m gone fishing
Will be back