“It was quite tense” Leandro Trossard reacts to win over West Ham

Leandro Trossard proved to be Arsenal’s match-winner as the Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham, although the Belgian admitted the closing moments of the contest were extremely tense and could have produced a different outcome.
The match carried major significance for both clubs, with Arsenal continuing their pursuit of the Premier League title while West Ham fought desperately to preserve their top-flight status. The pressure on both sides was evident throughout the encounter, particularly during the closing stages when the result remained uncertain until the final whistle eventually arrived.
Arsenal edge closer in title race
Following Manchester City’s draw against Everton, Arsenal are now aware that winning all their remaining matches would be enough to secure the league title. That development increased the importance of the clash against West Ham, with Mikel Arteta’s side knowing that any dropped points could damage their chances significantly.
Arsenal attempted to impose themselves from the opening stages and created pressure throughout the match, although West Ham remained organised defensively for long periods. The breakthrough eventually arrived through Trossard, whose decisive contribution ensured Arsenal remained firmly in control of their title ambitions.
West Ham thought they had found a dramatic late equaliser, but the goal was ruled out following a foul on goalkeeper David Raya. The decision sparked controversy and frustration among the home supporters, although the officials stood by the call after reviewing the incident carefully.
Trossard reflects on tense finish
As reported by Arsenal Media, Trossard acknowledged the nervous finish and the importance of remaining focused until the final whistle, stating:
“It was quite tense at the end.
“You have to go on until the last minute, and especially in those games, we knew it would be tight because we know what we’re playing for as well. But yeah, I was just so relieved that the ball went in the back of the net.”
His comments reflected the tension surrounding the match and highlighted Arsenal’s determination to continue fighting for the Premier League crown during the closing weeks of the season.
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“quite tense”…the understatement of the day😲
👍Jax, a small stature with the heart of Leo the Lion.
I’ve never been one to critique Arteta but that diabolic debacle of a display should not be allowed to go Scot free just because we won. The whole thing made me sick to my stomach and I somehow wished that westham goal was allowed.
How can a manager who knows a win is the only result he needs set up his team to play on the back foot defending for 90 minutes. The body language of the players (with the exception of Trossard and odegaard) showed they were informed to play defensive. Rice a player that loves to go forward to support the attack was playing DM and subsequently moved to right back when it seemed he was pushing forward too much. Then a zubimendi was introduced, a player that I never rated, to continue the “defensive control” ( fancy words used to cloak silly absurd tactics). It’s almost like the players were hypnotised to believe they already have a goal and they should play to protect that goal. This was our worst game all season infact , a notch above our win against Man utd and wolves at molineaux.
If we play like this against psg we are going to lose and lose woefully. Winning these games we played badly should not be seen as a tactical genius but bleeps and glitches setting us up for a big fall.
Emperor Augustus
What did you make of the first half hour which by my reckoning is one third of the match?
It’s not the first time since the game finished that you have referred to how Arteta set up the team to play. I don’t recognise your version of it. The error was not replacing White with Mosquera, but that has nothing to do with the first third which was anything but defensive. The upshot of the change was a factor in West Ham getting some hope, but to ignore the first 30 minutes is a misrepresentation imo and your remark about wishing the West Ham disallowed goal being allowed to stand is rather puzzling
SueP, some really are that desperate to prove their narrative even on the scoresheet by wishing such a thing.
Quite tense?!? I’ve never known a game like it. My heart rate didn’t return to normal until this morning!!! Now I’m loving reading all the whining from WH fans and all other fan-bases!!
Suck on it! 2 games to go…. 🙏
Sue
I had to go and lie down, yesterday. Too tired to celebrate.
Today at least, I can enjoy the result if not the game except for the first 30 minutes.
I think many people will be celebrating yesterday’s result. Fans of: AFC of course; THFC; NF; LUFC; NFC; CPFC; dare I say it, MUFC.
Whiners and haters can be themselves for all that I care.
You tell ’em Sue! One of the clearest VAR overturns outside of offsides calls made all season. I must admit it also tickles me to think about Spud fan reactions when Leandro put the ball in the net (not that they deserved it, lol).
Sue,
Good morning, I’ve got cramp. I’ve been behind that flipping sofa again.😂👍