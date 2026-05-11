“It was quite tense” Leandro Trossard reacts to win over West Ham

Leandro Trossard proved to be Arsenal’s match-winner as the Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham, although the Belgian admitted the closing moments of the contest were extremely tense and could have produced a different outcome.

The match carried major significance for both clubs, with Arsenal continuing their pursuit of the Premier League title while West Ham fought desperately to preserve their top-flight status. The pressure on both sides was evident throughout the encounter, particularly during the closing stages when the result remained uncertain until the final whistle eventually arrived.

Arsenal edge closer in title race

Following Manchester City’s draw against Everton, Arsenal are now aware that winning all their remaining matches would be enough to secure the league title. That development increased the importance of the clash against West Ham, with Mikel Arteta’s side knowing that any dropped points could damage their chances significantly.

Arsenal attempted to impose themselves from the opening stages and created pressure throughout the match, although West Ham remained organised defensively for long periods. The breakthrough eventually arrived through Trossard, whose decisive contribution ensured Arsenal remained firmly in control of their title ambitions.

West Ham thought they had found a dramatic late equaliser, but the goal was ruled out following a foul on goalkeeper David Raya. The decision sparked controversy and frustration among the home supporters, although the officials stood by the call after reviewing the incident carefully.

Trossard reflects on tense finish

As reported by Arsenal Media, Trossard acknowledged the nervous finish and the importance of remaining focused until the final whistle, stating:

“It was quite tense at the end.

“You have to go on until the last minute, and especially in those games, we knew it would be tight because we know what we’re playing for as well. But yeah, I was just so relieved that the ball went in the back of the net.”

His comments reflected the tension surrounding the match and highlighted Arsenal’s determination to continue fighting for the Premier League crown during the closing weeks of the season.

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