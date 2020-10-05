It was rather a good weekend for Arsenal fans, don’t you think?

Well what a weekend that was!

Waking up this morning I still have to wipe my eyes and look back at the results over the past 24 hours. But the more I look the more I realise that they actually did happen and for once I am glad that it wasn’t Arsenal on the end of one of those humiliating battering’s!

Of course, it is early days and given how the league is going so far we may yet suffer one of those battering’s, but given how hard Arteta has worked to improve our team defensively, I would like to think that this just wont be happening to us!

Although I would have preferred it to be Spurs who were on the other end of the battering that they gave to Manchester United, either way one of those teams had to lose, obviously it wasn’t going to be a draw what with the team strength both clubs have. But I guarantee that if we had played Manchester United, in their current state, we would have even beaten them emphatically, but as always it boils down to how you perform on the day, and as we saw, United just didn’t perform, well they did up until they went down to ten men, and then all of the tactics and game plans just went out the window.

After their game, came an even better one though, one which saw the reigning Champions fall to a shockingly and rather appalling 7-2 defeat to the hands of Aston Villa. Now let’s not take anything away from Villa, from start to finish they were excellent, and it could be said that last season, Liverpool should have lost even more than they did and they could have even lost by similar score lines, but they grinded out the wins, whereas now I feel like their time has come to an end and teams are no longer afraid to go head to head with them.

So all in all, as United lost 6-1, Liverpool lost 7-2 and Arsenal ground out a nervy finish to take away all three points to win 2-1, it was a rather good weekend, and long may it continue in a positive manner for our beloved club, while the other clubs around us falter. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman