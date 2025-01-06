“It was Saka-esque” Pundit compares Arsenal ace to Bukayo Saka

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Ethan Nwaneri following the teenager’s impressive goal against Brighton, likening the strike to something Bukayo Saka would produce.

With Saka unavailable due to injury, Nwaneri has been stepping up and proving his worth in recent games. The 17-year-old continues to show maturity and confidence in his performances, and his goal against Brighton was a testament to his growing influence on the team.

Nwaneri had been one of Arsenal’s standout players in the first half of the match, delivering a dynamic display before finding the back of the net. Unfortunately, he was unable to return for the second half due to injury, but his contribution was pivotal as the Gunners pushed for victory. Despite his efforts, Arsenal ultimately dropped two points, leaving the youngster undoubtedly disappointed.

Jamie Redknapp, reflecting on the match, highlighted the confidence and decisiveness Nwaneri displayed with his goal. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Redknapp said:

“He’s got one thing on his mind. He thinks, ‘I’m going to get my shot away and get that goal.’ I mean, Declan was certainly in a better position but when you’re a player like him full of confidence…

“It was Saka-esque the way he cuts in on that left foot and has the confidence to have the shot. Goalkeeper should do better but he will not care one bit.”

Redknapp’s comparison to Saka underlines the quality of Nwaneri’s performance and his potential to fill the void left by the star winger’s absence. The teenager’s confidence and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations offer great hope for the future.

Nwaneri’s emergence has been a significant boost for Arsenal at a time when injuries have threatened to derail their momentum. His performances suggest that he could become a key player for the team in the years to come, helping them compete for and win major trophies. As he continues to develop, Nwaneri looks set to play an essential role in Arsenal’s future successes.

