“It was so, so, so hard”, Saliba discusses his injury absence last season

William Saliba missed Arsenal’s final few games of last season through injury and admits it hurt not to be able to help the team.

The defender was a key player for the club as Arsenal almost won the league and even his teammates will admit their form tanked when he got injured.

The Frenchman has just signed a new contract at the Emirates after a remarkable season at the club and would now look to win some trophies.

As he sat on the sidelines injured he had time to reflect and expressed his feelings throughout that period and how difficult it was for him per the Daily Mail:

‘Honestly, it was so, so, so hard to let my team play without me.

‘Football is like this but it was really, really hard to not help my team in these moments.

‘It was very hard because it was the last two months. It’s the moment when every game is so important. It was really, really hard, but you know when you have an injury, you have to learn and come back stronger.

‘And now I can’t wait to play again. I’m so, so hungry to play on. I can’t wait to be on the pitch.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We missed Saliba so much in the last campaign when he was injured because he had been arguably our best defender before that time.

The centre-back is one player we can trust to build our future around because he has the quality to do well in the long term.

