“It was tight and tetchy” Rob Green discusses Arsenal’s win against Burnley

Rob Green has admitted that Arsenal’s performance against Burnley was not among their best displays of the season, although the Gunners still managed to secure an important victory in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Arsenal entered the fixture as clear favourites, particularly with Burnley already relegated from the Premier League, and many supporters expected a comfortable win with several goals scored.

Arsenal Grind Out Important Victory

The Gunners started the match strongly and controlled large parts of the opening stages, creating a number of opportunities that could have allowed them to establish a more comfortable advantage.

However, despite their positive start, Arsenal were unable to add to their lead after taking their chance in the first half. Burnley remained competitive throughout the contest and ensured the game stayed tense until the final whistle.

The pressure on Arsenal was significantly greater than that faced by Burnley, with the title race demanding another victory from Mikel Arteta’s side. That pressure contributed to a cautious approach during the latter stages of the game as Arsenal prioritised defensive organisation and avoiding mistakes.

Although Burnley lacked cutting edge quality in attacking areas, they still managed to test Arsenal’s composure and discipline during a difficult second half.

Green Reflects on Arsenal Performance

Speaking as reported by the BBC, Green acknowledged Arsenal’s defensive strength while also noting that the overall performance was not as convincing as supporters may have hoped.

He said:

“Defensively sound, another step closer. They played well in the first half and saw the job through in the second, but not in the way they would have liked.

“It was rather subdued celebrations at the end compared to the party atmosphere before. Burnley did not have the quality in and around the goal. It was tight and tetchy but Arsenal are one step closer.”

Green’s assessment reflected the mood surrounding the match, with Arsenal ultimately valuing the result more than the quality of the performance as they moved closer to potentially securing the Premier League title.

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