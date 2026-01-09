“It was very tight.” Arteta admits their game against Liverpool was close

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at the Emirates last night in a contest that many believed the home side would win before kick-off. The Gunners arrived with strong momentum, having been one of the most impressive teams in world football over recent months. Confidence around the club has grown steadily, fuelled by consistent performances and a sense that Mikel Arteta’s side is approaching its peak.

Arteta’s team has been in excellent shape, achieving levels of consistency that few sides have managed since the season began. Arsenal are widely viewed as being close to securing the league crown, supported by a squad containing several of the game’s standout performers. There is a growing belief that this group has matured into one capable of finishing the campaign as champions, and expectations were high when Liverpool travelled to north London.

High expectations at the Emirates

Arsenal’s form over the last few seasons has pointed towards steady progression, and many felt this fixture represented another opportunity to assert their authority at the top of the table. With Liverpool struggling to match their usual standards at times, the match appeared on paper to favour the Gunners.

However, Liverpool arrived as defending champions and as the side Arsenal must ultimately dethrone to claim the title. They were never likely to make the task straightforward, and their disciplined performance reflected that determination. While Arsenal enjoyed periods of control, Liverpool ensured the contest remained finely balanced, frustrating the hosts and limiting clear opportunities.

Arteta reflects on fine margins

After the match, Arteta acknowledged just how close the encounter had been, according to Premier League Productions. He said, “It was very tight. It shows how small the margins are. In the first half, we were the better team and created some big situations but we didn’t find the players in the box to score at least one goal. The second half changed, it was hard to press them and they had no threat in the box at all. We were imprecise with the ball and couldn’t generate better chances.”

The draw was not the outcome Arsenal hoped for, but it served as a reminder of the challenges involved in turning strong performances into decisive results. Even so, the match underlined the quality and resilience within Arteta’s side as the season progresses.