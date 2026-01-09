“It was very tight.” Arteta admits their game against Liverpool was close

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at the Emirates last night in a contest that many believed the home side would win before kick-off. The Gunners arrived with strong momentum, having been one of the most impressive teams in world football over recent months. Confidence around the club has grown steadily, fuelled by consistent performances and a sense that Mikel Arteta’s side is approaching its peak.
Arteta’s team has been in excellent shape, achieving levels of consistency that few sides have managed since the season began. Arsenal are widely viewed as being close to securing the league crown, supported by a squad containing several of the game’s standout performers. There is a growing belief that this group has matured into one capable of finishing the campaign as champions, and expectations were high when Liverpool travelled to north London.
High expectations at the Emirates
Arsenal’s form over the last few seasons has pointed towards steady progression, and many felt this fixture represented another opportunity to assert their authority at the top of the table. With Liverpool struggling to match their usual standards at times, the match appeared on paper to favour the Gunners.
However, Liverpool arrived as defending champions and as the side Arsenal must ultimately dethrone to claim the title. They were never likely to make the task straightforward, and their disciplined performance reflected that determination. While Arsenal enjoyed periods of control, Liverpool ensured the contest remained finely balanced, frustrating the hosts and limiting clear opportunities.
Arteta reflects on fine margins
After the match, Arteta acknowledged just how close the encounter had been, according to Premier League Productions. He said, “It was very tight. It shows how small the margins are. In the first half, we were the better team and created some big situations but we didn’t find the players in the box to score at least one goal. The second half changed, it was hard to press them and they had no threat in the box at all. We were imprecise with the ball and couldn’t generate better chances.”
The draw was not the outcome Arsenal hoped for, but it served as a reminder of the challenges involved in turning strong performances into decisive results. Even so, the match underlined the quality and resilience within Arteta’s side as the season progresses.
Not a good showing from us, especially since Liverpool’s attack was missing key players for them. We did well defensively overall, (we usually do), but our attack continues to be anemic.
Neither Gyokeres or Jesus stepped up, and had no presence in the box, and neither showed anything to keep Havertz out on his return.
To be honest, would be fine for either or both of them to not even make the bench for the Forest game. I would rather see Havertz or Merino as choices instead of a no-confidence Gyokeres, or an out of position and misfiring Jesus.
I honestly question whether the striker problem is a player problem or a tactics and use problem. Either way it has been a problem for years, and does not seem any closer to being solved.
It was another game, that we looked like we didn’t want to lose, instead of wanting to win. Lets hoie it doesn’t bite us in the arse.
At some point I was expecting Arsenal to go for it and really put pressure on Liverpool. Never happened, total waste of a 2nd half. Not 1 shot on target from Liverpool and Arsenal still afraid to take control of a game because were so afraid of losing big matches.
I could sense that while watching the game on the television. The players look nervy, which seemingly made the crowd jittery, and it was just a repeating loop, at least appeared that way as I watched the game.
Unfortunately, the players did very little in my opinion to alleviate the nerves both they and the crowd were feeling.
Our players just did not do enough in my opinion. Liverpool were winning the 50/50 duels, more aggressive in their play, and more composed while we looked in tatters and nervy.
Liverpool controlled the 2nd half and looked organized, while we looked uncertain how to attack if Madueke didn’t have the ball on the RW.