“It wasn’t vintage” Jamie Redknapp says Arsenal had to win for Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale made a shocking error in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brentford this evening, and he has Kai Havertz to thank for saving his blushes.

With the Gunners 1-0 up, the goalie failed to clear his lines properly, and Yoane Wissa equalised for the Bees by blocking his clearance. Havertz later popped up with a winner for Mikel Arteta’s men, and if not for the German’s goal, Ramsdale’s error could have dominated the headlines today.

Overall, it was not the dominating Arsenal we have seen since the start of 2024, and the Gunners will be relieved they kept their winning run going. Mikel Arteta’s side will now be pleased with the victory and hope to maintain fantastic form in their next game.

Jamie Redknapp analysed the game and admitted it was not the best performance from Arsenal. Ramsdale will be the happiest man in the team after the win.

He said on Sky Sports:

“It wasn’t vintage by any stretch of the imagination. Arsenal had to grind it out. They lost their rhythm in the second half. It threw them and they started to get a little bit desperate.

“You can see the relief. There is a lot of emotion. When you’re ‘keeper makes that kind of mistake, you almost want to win for him, for what he would have gone through if you hadn’t got that three points.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were not at our brilliant best today, but this win is as memorable as any have been this year.

We have now put Liverpool and Manchester City under pressure as they meet tomorrow and this could be our year.