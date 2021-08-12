‘It will be a dream to watch them’ – Mikel Arteta in awe of former club

Mikel Arteta has claimed that it will be a ‘dream’ to watch former side Paris Saint-Germain with new signing Lionel Messi in their ranks.

The Spaniard made his senior debut in the French capital back in 2001, having been allowed to leave Barcelona’s B team on loan, and has already spoken kindly of his time with PSG.

That fondness is about to grow however as he looks forward to seeing what will come of the club with new summer signing Messi, who I’m sure you will have heard of.

The Argentine was supposed to be extending his stay with Barca, only for the Spanish division to refuse their attempts to re-sign the forward due to their financial deficits, and Lionel has wasted little time in joining new club PSG, where he will line up alongside top-class talents Sergio Ramos, Gigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar just to name a few.

Arteta among many of us will be following their progress closely.

“Excitement and attention,” Arteta responded when asked what Messi would bring to his former side(via the DailyStar).

“And straightaway yesterday you could see everyone in Paris how exciting it is when they realised he was going to be there.

“It’s incredible and it will be a dream to watch them, how they play.”

The Arsenal boss added that Messi is the GOAT, before going onto talk about the situation which led to his exit from Barcelona, the club both he and Messi came through the youth ranks of.

“He’s the best ever on the planet,” Arteta added.

“He was raised in Barcelona to similar parts to where I was and to let him go the way it happened is sad.

“But it tells you that there is no club exempt of a financial crisis and, as sad as it is, it probably had to be in the position to do it, to save the club.”

Will Messi’s move to Paris drastically raise the following of the French division? Will Barce struggle to move on from their current woes?

Patrick