“It will be a great test for us” Rangers coach on clash with Arsenal in Women’s Champions League

The first round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group qualifiers will see Arsenal Women take on Rangers Women. Many have discussed the fixture from Arsenal’s perspective, but what about Rangers’ perspective?

The Rangers head coach and former Arsenal Women’s player, Jo Potter, had this to say about meeting Arsenal in the UWCL qualifiers: “I don’t know if I’m a little bit weird but I quite like it. We all know what Arsenal are about, they are a great team.” Potter said.

“They have got history in that tournament as well; it is not going to be easy but it will be a great test for us and it is a good chance for us to really go and have a go.”

Clearly, the Rangers will approach this game with a lot of respect for Arsenal. However, that should not cause Head Coach Jonas Eidevall and the girls to drop their guard. We can’t afford another season without Champions League football; therefore, our Gunners must be at their best for that game.

If Arsenal defeats Rangers, they will face Atletico Madrid or Rosenborg as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

That being said, Potter, commenting about her thoughts on Arsenal years after departing (she was with them from 2003 to 2004), refers to them as the benchmark of women’s football: “It has been some years past since there but I have always held Arsenal very close to my heart. I had some nice years there, won some of my first trophies there, I know what such a great club they are.

When you look and you see that they are selling out the Emirates every time they play there it is unbelievable. What they are doing within the women’s game they are sat right at the forefront of it.”

I can’t wait to see Arsenal Women returning to the pitch, can you? Thank goodness we’ve had the Euro 2024 tournament, with England in the final on Sunday! And we have the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers coming up, oh and the little matter of 7 of our Gunners competing at the Paris Olympics, and Arsenal Women’s first pre-season US tour in August, to keep us going in the meantime!

