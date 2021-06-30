‘It will be amazing’ – Bent excited to hear Crystal Palace could land Arsenal midfielder

Marcus Bent is excited at the prospect of Crystal Palace striking a deal to sign Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

Former Gunners legend Patrick Vieira is believed to be close to being announced as the club’s new manager after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the season, and his arrival could well be a boost to negotiations with Arsenal.

Palace are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Maitland-Niles this summer, with the midfielder having enjoyed a first-team role with West Brom at the back end of last season, as well as a return to his favoured midfield role, one which doesn’t appear likely under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

AMN has mostly featured at right-back, left-back or at wing-back in recent seasons at the Emirates, but it was made known that he preferred a midfield role, and he could well get the opportunity at Palace.

Marcus Bent is excited about a potential deal to bring him to his former club, describing his signing as ‘amazing’, albeit on loan or a more permanent deal.

“I think that’s his level, whether they sign him or take him on loan,” Bent told the FootballFancast. “It will be amazing for Palace to sign him, he’s still in London, and they play quick, attacking football.”

Would Maitland-Niles flourish with Crystal Palace? Could Arsenal regret not giving AMN a chance to make his markin our midfield?

