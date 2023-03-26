It will be an emotional day for Zinchenko at Wembley as England take on Ukraine

I’ll be at Wembley this Sunday to watch England’s first home fixture of their Euro’s 2024 campaign.

I often write football is a beautiful game but it’s just that, a game.

Perhaps no international team represent that more than Ukraine.

It’s a sense of pride for most sports men and women when the their national anthem plays, but it’s an extra sense of pride for Ukrainians.

Arsenal’s Zinchenko has almost become the spokesperson for the country within our sport.

One of the few from the nation to play in the UK, the defender’s reaction to tributes towards the War In Ukraine, made at the Etihad and Goodison Park became one of the most powerful images of last campaign.

It was fitting that one of the few Ukrainian players plying their trade in the Prem got to lift the title, draped in the colours of his flag in front of a world-wide audience.

He could be doing the same in May.

The 26 year old was an obvious person for the British media to talk to this week as his country faces his current home of the last 7 years.

Realising he’s one of the lucky ones compared to his peers experiencing war back in his homeland, our left back speaks of the gratitude to his nations army for making it possible to play, while understanding the escapism he himself can give to his people.

In an era where it’s debated how many players care about international fixtures compared to the club calendar, Zinchenko’s pride is genuine.

The moment Putin ordered Russia to invade his homeland (he refuses to name the country or their President ) the concept of international duty took on a new meaning.

The significance is more than just three points or even qualifying for tournaments. It might never be that simplistic again.

Every time he meets his teammates, everyone has their own story of how this war has impacted them.

Friends they knew, families they are worried about, areas they grew up in destroyed, an uncertain future.

Zinchenko continues to send money home and support charities.

Ukrainian refugees and those who have housed them will he special guests at Wembley on Sunday.

When the away section stand for their national anthem, Zinchenko will sing every syllable loudly, proudly, tears in his eyes.

In that moment while our bodies are present at Wembley our thoughts will be elsewhere.

Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that – a game

Dan

