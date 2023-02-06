It will be easier for Arsenal to sign Declan Rice than go back for Ciacedo in the summer

If there is one thing that is almost certain to happen this summer, it is that Mikel Arteta will look to sign a top midfielder. Arsenal’s two failed bids for Moises Caicedo in the recently closed transfer window suggest they may return for him.

But if they return for him, where does that leave Declan Rice, Arteta’s top summer target? According to Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport, Arsenal may find it easier to sign Rice, and signing Caicedo may be as difficult as it was in January.

“The Declan Rice link is definitely real. He’s on their radar too,” said Brown.

“I suspect, by the summer, if he does decide he wants to move, that one might be more likely to happen than Caicedo now.”

Reading Brown’s claim, Arsenal fans will be hoping that, just as Caicedo tried to force his way into the club, Rice will follow suit in the summer. With Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka as midfield options, Arsenal could have the best midfield unit in the league.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s boss recently admitted Rice would cost a fortune were he to leave the club, saying, “Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player.

“And undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record and more whenever he leaves West Ham.”

Who would you prefer? Rice or Caicedo?

Darren N