It will be easier for Arsenal to sign Declan Rice than go back for Ciacedo in the summer

If there is one thing that is almost certain to happen this summer, it is that Mikel Arteta will look to sign a top midfielder. Arsenal’s two failed bids for Moises Caicedo in the recently closed transfer window suggest they may return for him.
But if they return for him, where does that leave Declan Rice, Arteta’s top summer target? According to Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport, Arsenal may find it easier to sign Rice, and signing Caicedo may be as difficult as it was in January.
“The Declan Rice link is definitely real. He’s on their radar too,” said Brown.
“I suspect, by the summer, if he does decide he wants to move, that one might be more likely to happen than Caicedo now.”
Reading Brown’s claim, Arsenal fans will be hoping that, just as Caicedo tried to force his way into the club, Rice will follow suit in the summer. With Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka as midfield options, Arsenal could have the best midfield unit in the league.
Meanwhile, West Ham’s boss recently admitted Rice would cost a fortune were he to leave the club, saying, “Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player.
“And undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record and more whenever he leaves West Ham.”
Who would you prefer? Rice or Caicedo?
Darren N
Onana.
If what Moyes is quoted to have said are the sentiments at West Ham, the Arsenal might as well consider other options. Onana is marginally younger and even more proved himself against us two days ago.
By then and with some bit home work by our team of scouts, there’ll be other more excellent options that commercially make sense.
Rice-Caicedo is Arteta’s long term plan for Partey-Xhaka.
No way will Caicedo be harder to sign than Rice. The big 6 will all be after the Englishman, and add in the old English tax on top.
I don’t blame Brighton for not selling in the winter. They didn’t have time to find a replacement and get them settled in. That changes in the summer.
Neville had warned that bringing in new players in January could disrupt the harmonry in the squad.
Without those quick changes at Everton, we might not have conceded that goal.
I firmly believe in the adage that we don’t change a winning team.
We shoud be careful in the way we introduce changes. Liverpool is in shambles after the departure of Sadio Mane who was sidelined