It will only be good for Arsenal if Saliba is not used by France at the Euros

Is William Saliba’s absence from the France Euros starting 11 beneficial to Arsenal? I think it is.

According to L’Equipe , our defensive genius is only a backup option for Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano in coach Didier Deschamps’ centre-back set-up for Euro 2024. This will dismay most Gooners and even William Saliba himself, who has just enjoyed an outstanding season in an Arsenal shirt.

As a player, everyone strives to represent the national team on international stages because it is not only a sign of quality but also a wonderful honour. However, it appears that Saliba may not play a significant role in France’s quest for European success.

It’s strange that the France technical bench doesn’t trust him, given how consistently strong the Frenchman was in Arsenal’s defence, winning duels, making clearances, tackling well, and being outstanding with the ball at his feet.

But their loss is our gain; Saliba contributed significantly to Arsenal last season, playing every minute of our league campaign. This summer, he simply needed a break, and France, not overrelying on him, allows him to rest and recharge for the upcoming season. If he had played a significant role in the Euros, we Gooners would have had to worry about potential injuries or his being sluggish at the start of next season due to fatigue.

While the likelihood of Saliba not playing a big role for France is positive for Arsenal, that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be delighted if he played a key role. There are still about 10 days until Euro 2024 starts, so he still has a chance. Hopefully, he can do his best to improve his situation on the French national team.

Darren N

