New England Revolution’s boss Bruce Arena has confirmed that Matt Turner’s move to Arsenal will be confirmed in the near future.

The goalkeeper is ‘here we go’ confirmed according to Fabrizio Romano, with him already spotted signing an Arsenal shirt after a recent outing for the USA national side, but the Gunners are yet to make any official communication about such a deal.

Arena has now revealed that there is no hiccups to contend with, and that this deal is as good as done.

“If it hasn’t been fully executed, it will be,” the Standard quotes Bruce as stating.

It appears as though Turner will become Bernd Leno’s replacement this summer, after he was overthrown for the number one spot by Aaron Ramsdale, who is showing no signs of giving up his spot.

The Englishman has been a pleasant surprise for us Arsenal fans, who were a little surprised by the fee paid by our club for his signature during the summer, but he now appears to be a bargain-buy on what he has shown so far, with many years to repay the faith put in him by our beloved club.

Whether the same level of scouting has gone into the signing of Turner remains to be seen, but with Ramsdale as the number one for the foreseeable future we look to be in safe hands regardless.

Patrick