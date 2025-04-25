“It will be over” Romano confirms Arsenal star is set to leave at end of season

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jorginho will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires. The experienced midfielder has played a limited role this campaign, and the club has decided not to extend his stay.

Both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are nearing the end of their current deals at the Emirates, which has led to speculation over who will be retained. In Partey’s case, Arsenal are pushing to keep him for two more seasons after a strong run of performances in the second half of the season. Jorginho, however, has not played enough to convince the club to offer him fresh terms.

With Arsenal strongly linked to Martin Zubimendi, there is no urgent need to hold on to the Italy international. The Gunners appear ready to refresh their midfield options and focus on players who can be involved more regularly.

Jorginho has attracted interest from Flamengo since the early months of the campaign. A move to Brazil could now become a serious possibility, although his next destination has not yet been finalised. What is clear is that his chapter with Arsenal is ending.

Romano confirmed the news, telling Give Me Sport: “Breaking: It will be over between Arsenal and Jorginho, leaving as a free agent.”

Jorginho’s time at Arsenal may have been short, but he brought valuable experience and helped the team stay composed in difficult moments. With his departure, the club can look ahead to adding younger, more dynamic options to their midfield unit.