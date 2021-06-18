“It will be tough” Pundit predicts Arsenal failure in transfer market

Alex McLeish has predicted that Arsenal might struggle to land Mat Ryan now that Celtic has emerged as a contender for his signature.

The Australian spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal as a deputy to Bernd Leno.

He impressed when he had the chance to play and the Gunners are looking to bring him back permanently in a cut-price deal.

The Gunners, however, are now facing competition from Celtic who have reportedly guaranteed him regular first-team action.

The Hoops have promised to give him a long-term contract and make him their number one.

This means regular football, but Celtic cannot offer him as much money as he would get from Arsenal in wages and McLeish says there lies his dilemma.

However, the former Scotland manager admits that Ryan might ignore the offer of better pay at Arsenal and move to Celtic where he would play regularly instead.

Asked which club Ryan would choose, McLeish told Football Insider: “It will be tough. He might crave first-team football more than money

“Arsenal probably could give him more money. The goalies of the modern world are in a great position, especially the stand-in goalies.

“I’m not saying they’re in a great position in terms of getting game time because some of them don’t play for like five or six years. But they remain second in command and they’re earning astonishing money at a club like Arsenal.

“The thing in every footballer’s heart must be to play. You would think Ange Postecoglou would be a big pull for Mat Ryan. I’m sure he’s got his number and he’ll be sweet-talking him, trying to get him into Celtic.”