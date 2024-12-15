“It won’t continue.” Arteta is not worried about Arsenal’s lack of goals from open play

Mikel Arteta has downplayed growing concerns about Arsenal’s inability to score from open play in the Premier League, despite their struggles in consecutive matches. The Gunners’ goalless draw against Everton marked the second straight league game in which they failed to secure a win, raising questions about their attacking output. While Arsenal’s recent goals have mostly come from set pieces, their inability to break down opponents in open play is becoming a recurring issue.

Against Everton, Arteta’s side once again failed to find the back of the net, despite dominating possession and creating opportunities. Everton’s resolute defending frustrated Arsenal’s attack, and their lack of cutting-edge moments in open play ultimately cost them valuable points.

When questioned after the match about whether this lack of open-play goals concerns him, Arteta remained composed and optimistic. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “In the Premier League, yeah. But we scored three from open play three days ago. It won’t continue. We will score goals. If we have the chances like we have done today, I am sure we will score.”

Arteta referenced Arsenal’s performance in a recent match against AS Monaco, where they managed to score three goals from open play, as evidence that this issue is not systemic. While the problem seems pronounced in the Premier League, Arteta is confident that his team will soon return to scoring freely.

This stretch has undoubtedly been challenging for the Gunners, with opponents like Everton effectively neutralising their attacking threats. However, Arsenal has shown that they can adapt to adversity by excelling in other areas, such as set-piece execution, which has been a significant strength in recent weeks.

Arteta’s confidence in his squad’s ability to convert chances is a reassuring sign for Arsenal fans. The manager is convinced that the goals will come as long as his team continues to create opportunities. With an array of talented forwards and creative players at his disposal, Arsenal will be hoping to rediscover their fluency in open play soon.

