‘It worries me’ – Mikel Arteta opens up on yet another defensive error leading to a costly goal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is worried about the season ahead after his Arsenal side conceded yet another goal because of defensive lapses on the ball.
The Gunners gifted Chelsea their second goal when Hector Bellerin seemingly gifted possession to Tammy Abraham in their defensive third, whilst their opening goal came from being dispossessed in midfield, with the Blues quickly thrusting the ball into attack for Time Werner to pounce into action.
Last season we witnessed way too many goals going against us due to errors also, and the manager has admitted that seeing another error today has given him ‘worries’.
“It worries me because when you give the ball away when you’re in the position we’re in, in one or two passes they can attack your goal,” Arteta told Arsenal Media after full-time against Chelsea. “It’s a really difficult situation to resolve. From those situations as well, we created many chances today. We need to know when to take the risk. It’s more about the perception and interpreting the players that we have to use in certain areas more than the actual action. But you know that against these teams, they punish you in the Premier League.”
I don’t think my heart can take too much more of the errors that we almost became accustomed to last season, and am hoping that certain players (who don’t even need naming) will either be sold on, or will learn to focus better in these clutch situations, otherwise the manager will need to make the big decisions on his team selection and put things right, or eighth place could prove to be the best we can hope for.
How often do you see the Champions League teams giving away easy goals?
Because MA has not got a clue about managing a big club and he as ad 18 month’s to sort it but he can’t. Until you lot can see it we will be in a fright to get out of the bottom 6 with him in charge
As long as he still stands by players who are clearly not up to the task then these kinds of mistakes are always going to happen.
There is still far too much “deadwood” embedded in the Arsenal Squad.Unfortunately the one thing that most of them have in common is a salary which does not represent their abilities..meaning that they are nearly all impossible to sell and in a couple of cases…even “give away”.
I agree with you on too many “dead woods” in the team. For instance Bellerin should not be making such mistakes considering his experience. Also, we still need players with grits in our midfield. Players that would lose possession and equally fight to regain it back like Yves Bissuoma. I just hope Arteta and Edu knows the type of players they need to buy. It’s good the market is open after this game.
Overall a pretty disastrous game for Arsenal. Another defensive mistake, this time by a player we are looking to sell, plus a serious ankle sprain that will keep Partey out for 5 weeks. Willock’s strike was over the line but not given, and to cap it all a good goal by Abraham who Chelsea want us to sign for £40m, but who we don’t need.
What our opponents have finally figured out is: if you aggressively press our midfield especially when we attempt to play out from the back, there is almost a 50% chance of winning possession in a dangerous position. Our build up play is too slow and predictable, lacking intensity and purpose. Do we still have enough time to sign replacements for Hector and Granit – players clearly not suited to the style of play? Worried, would be the polite word.
He speaks as though he is managing the under nine’s on Sunday!
We’re talking about what used to be one of the biggest clubs in the world!!!
My god how far we have fallen!
The guy is so out of his depth it beggars belief..
Arteta should look in the mirror to answer his question and concern.
18 months and REPEATING SAME MISTAKES, the buck stops with the manager. No excuse why this still happens, yet Arteta avoids accountability.
10 players so far he’s hand picked, spent over 150 million in transfers and wages, so who is to blame?
Can’t put this on Krone, board, Edu, or the fans.
This monstrosity is solely down to Arteta and his inability to improve play from the back, tactics he insists on.
Evolutionary improvement by December he has to go, his excuses have dried up.