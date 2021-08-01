‘It worries me’ – Mikel Arteta opens up on yet another defensive error leading to a costly goal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is worried about the season ahead after his Arsenal side conceded yet another goal because of defensive lapses on the ball.

The Gunners gifted Chelsea their second goal when Hector Bellerin seemingly gifted possession to Tammy Abraham in their defensive third, whilst their opening goal came from being dispossessed in midfield, with the Blues quickly thrusting the ball into attack for Time Werner to pounce into action.

Last season we witnessed way too many goals going against us due to errors also, and the manager has admitted that seeing another error today has given him ‘worries’.

“It worries me because when you give the ball away when you’re in the position we’re in, in one or two passes they can attack your goal,” Arteta told Arsenal Media after full-time against Chelsea. “It’s a really difficult situation to resolve. From those situations as well, we created many chances today. We need to know when to take the risk. It’s more about the perception and interpreting the players that we have to use in certain areas more than the actual action. But you know that against these teams, they punish you in the Premier League.”

I don’t think my heart can take too much more of the errors that we almost became accustomed to last season, and am hoping that certain players (who don’t even need naming) will either be sold on, or will learn to focus better in these clutch situations, otherwise the manager will need to make the big decisions on his team selection and put things right, or eighth place could prove to be the best we can hope for.

How often do you see the Champions League teams giving away easy goals?

