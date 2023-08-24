It would appear that Arsenal are not very keen on selling Folarin Balogun at all

Will Arsenal sell Folarin Balogun, or have they always been keen on keeping him?
Last season, Arsenal opted to send the 21-year-old out on loan with the hope that he would continue his development into the fine striker they hoped he would be when he joined their academy. Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims were the club to sign him on loan, and what a blessing that move was for them. The Hale End Graduate lit up Ligue 1. He was trouble for the league’s defenders and goalies as he couldn’t stop scoring, netting 21 goals in 37 league games.
His 5-star performances last season earned him suitors this summer, but even so, there was hope he had shown he could get into the Arsenal team. His future was to be sorted out this summer.
However, less than ten days before the end of the summer transfer window, it is still unclear if he will leave or stay. Arsenal have slapped a £50 million price tag on his head. This price seems to have scared off every suitor the US international had. Yes, several teams like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Monaco, and even AC Milan (at one point) had an interest, but they have yet to convince Arsenal to sell Balogun to them. Instead, these suitors have kept dropping their transfer interest due to the fee Arsenal wants.
Of the suitors, Chelsea could have been the team to pay such a fee, but even they aren’t keen to pay it as per 90MIN. Monaco now seems like the destination for Balogun. They are trying to negotiate with Arsenal, but will they pay the £50 million they want? By now, the Gunners should know they won’t get what they want for the striker; if they are keen on parting with their academy graduate, they need to lower their asking price.
But who says they want to sell their promising, striking prospect? Maybe they want to see out the transfer window and only sell (between now and the summer transfer deadline day) if their asking price is met. If not, reintegrate the striker into the team and let Arteta do what he knows best and get the best out of promising prospects.
Daniel O
JustArsenal Show – Did NEO predict Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal right
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I will be sorry to see him leave, but if he does I’m very glad to see Arsenal playing hard ball regarding the fee and about time!
I’d say Arsenal does want to sell but is pushing it to the limit with potential buyers by holding out for £50mil.
It would be preferable for him to go to another European club and be successful there rather than rip it up in the PL.
My money is on Monaco, and probably at a reduced £40mil, which is still a terrific return on a player that’s cost us next to nothing.
Strikers with a recent proven goal record are rare. Demand far outstrips supply. Arsenal probably don’t need to sell but there is a list of Clubs who need to buy.
With the transfer window only open for a week it makes sense to hold out for max £’s. Compared with the £80 odd million that Chelsea payed for a far less experienced Mudryk & Man U for Anthony, £50m for Balogun looks like a bargain.
Some reports says arsenal have reached an agreement with Ajax to bring in Kudus as their last minute signing but that depends if arsenal offload Balogun because the cash they will get from Balogun will directly go to ajax to bring in Mohammed Kudus that’s why Ajax refused to sell to West ham United though this story might be made up by the media their is a possibility it might happen