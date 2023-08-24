It would appear that Arsenal are not very keen on selling Folarin Balogun at all

Will Arsenal sell Folarin Balogun, or have they always been keen on keeping him?

Last season, Arsenal opted to send the 21-year-old out on loan with the hope that he would continue his development into the fine striker they hoped he would be when he joined their academy. Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims were the club to sign him on loan, and what a blessing that move was for them. The Hale End Graduate lit up Ligue 1. He was trouble for the league’s defenders and goalies as he couldn’t stop scoring, netting 21 goals in 37 league games.

His 5-star performances last season earned him suitors this summer, but even so, there was hope he had shown he could get into the Arsenal team. His future was to be sorted out this summer.

However, less than ten days before the end of the summer transfer window, it is still unclear if he will leave or stay. Arsenal have slapped a £50 million price tag on his head. This price seems to have scared off every suitor the US international had. Yes, several teams like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Monaco, and even AC Milan (at one point) had an interest, but they have yet to convince Arsenal to sell Balogun to them. Instead, these suitors have kept dropping their transfer interest due to the fee Arsenal wants.

Of the suitors, Chelsea could have been the team to pay such a fee, but even they aren’t keen to pay it as per 90MIN. Monaco now seems like the destination for Balogun. They are trying to negotiate with Arsenal, but will they pay the £50 million they want? By now, the Gunners should know they won’t get what they want for the striker; if they are keen on parting with their academy graduate, they need to lower their asking price.

But who says they want to sell their promising, striking prospect? Maybe they want to see out the transfer window and only sell (between now and the summer transfer deadline day) if their asking price is met. If not, reintegrate the striker into the team and let Arteta do what he knows best and get the best out of promising prospects.

