It would appear that Arsenal’s transfer window is far from over…

It was only a couple of week’s ago that Mikel Arteta hinted that Arsenal had finished their transfer business, when he said:

“At the moment, we’re not planning to do anything. But the window is very unpredictable.

“Things can happen, probably things that we don’t wish, but at the moment, we are very happy with what we’ve got.”

Well, something unpredictable has happened, in Timber getting injured on his League debut and we may be in need of another backup, and now maybe somehing “we don’t wish” is set to happen too.

It is being said that Arsenal’s star defender Gabriel is reportedly being considered for a transfer to the Saudi Arabia Pro League, despite being a key player in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Brazilian player formed a promising partnership with William Saliba last season but was notably left out of Arsenal’s starting lineup in their recent Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

🚨 Gabriel Magalhães is being lined up for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, although Arsenal currently have no plans to sell the player despite his surprise omission against Nottingham Forest. [@RyanTaylorSport] #afc pic.twitter.com/iEygvu1Lcf — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 15, 2023

While Arteta explained that the decision to omit Gabriel was due to tactical considerations, there are speculations about the possibility of his departure. It remains uncertain whether Arteta would be willing to let go of the center-half.

Several Premier League players have already moved to the Saudi Arabia Pro League to benefit from the lucrative contracts offered there. Should Gabriel depart, Arteta might need to secure a replacement. Names like Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace have been linked as potential replacements.

In addition to Gabriel’s situation, Arsenal’s need for defensive reinforcement has been highlighted due to the serious knee injury suffered by Jurrien Timber, our summer signing from Ajax. The club has provided updates on Timber’s condition, and the statement emphasizes their commitment to supporting him during his recovery.

But is it even possible that Arteta will let Gabriel leave whilñe timber is in the treatment table. That for me is totally “unpredictable”!

Writer – Yash Bisht