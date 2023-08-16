It would appear that Arsenal’s transfer window is far from over…

It was only a couple of week’s ago that Mikel Arteta hinted that Arsenal had finished their transfer business, when he said:
“At the moment, we’re not planning to do anything. But the window is very unpredictable.
“Things can happen, probably things that we don’t wish, but at the moment, we are very happy with what we’ve got.”
Well, something unpredictable has happened, in Timber getting injured on his League debut and we may be in need of another backup, and now maybe somehing “we don’t wish” is set to happen too.
It is being said that Arsenal’s star defender Gabriel is reportedly being considered for a transfer to the Saudi Arabia Pro League, despite being a key player in Mikel Arteta’s squad.
The Brazilian player formed a promising partnership with William Saliba last season but was notably left out of Arsenal’s starting lineup in their recent Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.
🚨 Gabriel Magalhães is being lined up for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, although Arsenal currently have no plans to sell the player despite his surprise omission against Nottingham Forest. [@RyanTaylorSport] #afc pic.twitter.com/iEygvu1Lcf
While Arteta explained that the decision to omit Gabriel was due to tactical considerations, there are speculations about the possibility of his departure. It remains uncertain whether Arteta would be willing to let go of the center-half.
Several Premier League players have already moved to the Saudi Arabia Pro League to benefit from the lucrative contracts offered there. Should Gabriel depart, Arteta might need to secure a replacement. Names like Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace have been linked as potential replacements.
In addition to Gabriel’s situation, Arsenal’s need for defensive reinforcement has been highlighted due to the serious knee injury suffered by Jurrien Timber, our summer signing from Ajax. The club has provided updates on Timber’s condition, and the statement emphasizes their commitment to supporting him during his recovery.
But is it even possible that Arteta will let Gabriel leave whilñe timber is in the treatment table. That for me is totally “unpredictable”!
Writer – Yash Bisht
Romano, Ornstein and Watts never said anything about it. I highly doubt Arsenal would let him leave, because he was one of our best CBs last season
Gai, it would only be an insane coach who wants to unsettle his backline at the start of a season. And if Arteta was wise enough to do everything possible to keep Saliba. It will be unthinkable to let GManaghaes leave without him having a scandal. Not many left footed defenders in Epl are better than him he should rank among top 5 his errors notwithstanding. The info not authentic in my opinion.
Yeah, I think AFC Stuff is as credible as the Metro and Daily Mail
Magalhaes is in his prime and one of the rare top left-footed CBs in the world
If Arsenal really want to sell him, I think he could easily go to a huge club in Spain, instead of Saudi Arabia
“It would appear” and “it is said”. Two non specific phrases inserted into this article with NO ACTUAL tangible evidence to support this half baked theory.
However, there is evidence to the CONTRARY in MA s own statement! “AT THE MOMENT WE ARE NOT PLANNING TO DO ANYTHING”eEven though he goes on to say that the window is very unpredictable . Well,yes that is true.
But being unpredictable is hardly reason to write a piece that gives a strong impression that we WILL be either buying or selling KEY PLAYERS. Is it!!
Surely Arsenal transfer dealings in the market is far from over, but Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey transfer rumors has been with us from Whappy kill Fillup, season after season, first it was with the old lady now its the Saudis., but this latest episode in my opinion is as a direct result of the gaffer fidgeting with his starting line up.
But Arsenal is still short of quality players regardless of the injury to Timber or any outgoings, who is the the natural replacement for Partey?
Arsenal has already made over £40 mills in the market, Tierney, Balogun and Taveras should gives us another £85 mill, enough funds to add quality players in the park.
We do have too many players to keep happy and to have on the wage bill. We may be struggling to offload some of the players, we wouldn’t mind leaving, which could of course force us to look at selling players, we may regret selling.
I don’t hope Gabriel is on the way out. I think he formed a very solid partnership with Saliba last season.
We could use a CF as Jesus gets injured and Timber replacement. Maybe loan
BTW Congrats 🎉👏 to England for beating Australia and going to the World Cup Final against Spain
I watched the match and every goal was outstanding. Really good match