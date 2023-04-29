It would appear that Xhaka is set to lose his guaranteed starting position for Arsenal next season

Hey Granit Xhaka fans! Spoiler alert! This article is not for you. by Darren

It is fairly obvious that Arsenal have plans to let go of some of their key stars this season as improved replacements are being tageted by Arteta and Edu. Granit Xhaka, who has made 32 league appearances in this campaign already, has been named as one star who could be on his way out.

After seven years at the Emirates, the club wants to cash in on him. Apparently, Mikel Arteta has decided it’s about time to move on from the Swiss international. Sometime back, many wouldn’t object to the 2016 Wenger signing leaving.

Before Arteta joined, many Gooners had issues with him. However, the Spaniard found a way to get the best out of him by switching him from defensive to attacking duties. Xhaka has been impressive in his performance as the No. 8 player; this season, he has five league goals and five assists. Even so, it now seems that at Arsenal, he has run his course.

Arteta wants someone fresh with younger legs in his position, and maybe someone who is more able to control their emetion.

with David Ornstein’s claims about Arsenal’s four-man midfield transfer wishlist, of Mohammed Kudus, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo, we can imagine the revolution he’s planning for his midfield.

Of the four, Mohammed Kudus and Mason Mount are two of the finest attacking midfielders that are likely and capable targets. Either of the two could capably replace Xhaka in Arteta’s line-up. If not the two, there’s also Declan Rice (presumably Arsenal’s top summer target), who can also play as a No. 8.

So for Xhaka fans, you may only have five games to enjoy his services. Although there’s a chance he may not leave. But even if he stays, I doubt next season he’ll be a starter.

Darren N

———————————————————————–

