It would be a dream if Arsenal can get 12 points from their next four games

Arsenal had a fantastic start to the 2024–25 season, beating Wolves 2-0 to start the new season on a high. Some argue the North Londoners are picking up where they left off last season — five wins in a row to close out 2023–24.

Well, if it is true that they are picking from where they left off, then I’ll be very satisfied with 12 points in their next four fixtures.

Aston Villa (August 24th)

Up next for Arsenal is a clash against Aston Villa. This season, the Gooners cannot tolerate the disappointment of last season’s two losses (2-1 and 1-0) to Villa. The true test of the Gunners progression is how they’ll fare this coming Saturday against the Birmingham-based side at Villa Park. Beating Villa isn’t an “if”; it is a “will” for Arsenal’s title hopes.

Brighton (August 31st)

Brighton, like Villa, is a tricky opponent, but Arsenal is here to compete, so they should be ready to take anyone on. It is a fantastic test to take on a revitalised Brighton, who’ve had a real makeover this summer with a new coach and some intriguing new additions like Yakuba Minteh. Either way, Arsenal should have what it takes to beat the Seagulls at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham (September 15th)

Winning the North London derby needs to be a habit, and after outwitting the re-energised Brighton, Arsenal needs to paint North London red before attempting to conquer the Premier League. Arsenal have not lost to Spurs in the last four meetings and have won three of these encounters, so confidence is high that they’ll sustain the fine head-to-head run over Spurs.

Manchester City (September 22nd)

After sending Villa, Brighton, and Spurs back to where they belong, Arteta and his boys will have to take on their title rivals, Manchester City. Some pundits claim that last season, playing out to a 0-0 draw instead of winning against City in the PL run-in is why the Gunners lost the title. Well, this season, picking a win at the Etihad is a must; it not only gives Arteta and his boys a 3-point advantage over the defending champs, but it also, like the need to beat Villa, shows progression.

What do you think?

Am I overly ambitious, expecting 12 points from these fixtures?

Sam P

