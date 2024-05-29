It would be a sad day, but Arsenal should really let Emile Smith-Rowe move on

Should we keep Emile Smith-Rowe?

We’ve had a good season, narrowly missing out on the title on the last day and we can sit back and be proud of how far we came this season. One player who didn’t get a lot of minutes this season tough was Emilie Smith-Rowe. With the additions of Trossard and Havertz, there hasn’t been too much for Smith-Rowe to do and after getting injured at the start of the season and losing his place after both new players started to do well, has left questions around if we will keep him for next season or choose to sell him.

Smith-Rowe has a contract with the club until 2026 and although he’s had a lot of injury problems, whenever he does play, he puts everything onto the pitch, and you can tell he really loves the club. Smith-Rowe is an academy project that broke through to the team under Unai Emery who at the time gave him a long-term contract and spoke about his potential and how good of a player he could be.

There’s no doubt that Smith-Rowe is a great player but as we progress and bring more top quality there doesn’t seem to be much room for him anymore and at just 23-years-old, he must be playing. Smith-Rowe will also want to get the best chance at playing for England in the future and if he’s not playing consistent football then he won’t get that chance to play for his country and as it seems now, Arteta isn’t seeing him as a starter.

Because Smith-Rowe is an academy product it means that if we do sell him, it will be pure profit for the club, which means that it will hugely benefit the club financially. With FFP restrictions becoming so strict, selling academy players is a must if we want to continue to do business.

Transfer mogul Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal and the board will be sitting down with Smith-Rowe in the next few days to discuss what is next for him and what he wants to do next season. I think that if Smith-Rowe wanted to stay at the club, we wouldn’t push him out but because I’m sure he wants to progress with his game and play football and from where I’m sitting, I don’t think he’s going to get that under Arteta.

Do I personally want to see him go? No, I love Smith-Rowe, he’s a clear fan favourite and to see him leave the club will hurt, but I also understand that he’s got so much talent that’s being wasted on the bench and being English, I want to see him do well for his country and be playing top level football, so I understand if he does leave the club but it will be a sad day as it’s kind of like we’ve watched him grow into the player he is today and I expect him to go elsewhere and shine. Will we regret selling him? Probably, but it does put money straight into our pockets to then invest somewhere else that needs strengthening.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

