Italian analyst claims that Calafiori will adapt better to EPL than Zirkzee for Man United

Bologna was one of the teams that drew the most attention last season. The Italian side out of the blue gave the Serie A giants a run for their money in terms of competitiveness. Thanks to Thiago Motta’s excellent coaching, their performance thoroughly entertained football fans. This summer, top teams expected Bologna to be a talent pool, hoping to make wise signings from the Italian side.

Serie A giant Juventus has already secured their manager, Motta, but two of their star players, striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Ricardo Calafiori, are poised to join the Premier League.

So between Zirkzee and Calafiori, who do you think would make a significant impact in the Premier League? According to Italian analyst Manuel Minguzzi, between the two, Calafiori will undoubtedly shine in England.

Via Football London, Manuel suggests Zirkzee isn’t tried and tested, but according to him, Calafiori has proven quality. Additionally, while the focus is on the defender playing left back at Arsenal, the Italian commentator suggests that the Italian defender is at his best in central defence, which could even make him competition for Gabriel.

Manuel said: “Calafiori was born a full-back but Thiago Motta turned him into a centre-back.

“But I see him as better central defender. Honestly, I see Calafiori as more ready than Zirkzee for the Premier League. Riccardo is a top player now, Joshua has yet to fully prove it.”

Zirkzee, who allegedly passed his medicals on Friday, is on the verge of becoming a Manchester United player (he could have been unveiled by the time you’re reading this), while Arsenal is yet to finalise the Calafiori deal. However, all signs point to a matter of when rather than if. Based on the remarks above, I’m guessing the Gooners can be convinced that they are receiving the best deal from Bologna. What do you think?

Darren N

