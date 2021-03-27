Italian and Spanish clubs following Lacazette situation

Alexandre Lacazette‘s future remains up in-the-air at present, with just over a year remaining on his Arsenal contract, and three European heavyweights are believed to be following the situation.

The striker has been used in rotation since manager Mikel Arteta took over back in December 2019, and numerous news outlets have linked him with the exit door.

His contract will certainly not slow down any rumours of a potential move away from the club, with him a possible free agent in the summer of 2022 or a likely cut-price option should he leave with only a short time left on his playing deal.

ESPN understands that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Roma are the latest clubs to strike an interest in the signature of the 29 year-old.

The Gunners are also linked with the signing of a new striker in the coming window, with numerous outlets including FourFourTwo linking possible moves for Odsonne Edouard and Andre Silva in the coming window.

Arsenal do have both Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun also hoping for minutes in attack at present also, with the latter currently out of contract this summer.

His future could well depend on how many minutes he can be guaranteed going forward, as he still awaits his Premier League debut, although he looks more likely to leave in search of regular playing time.

Is it time to cash in on Lacazette?

Patrick