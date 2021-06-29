Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Italian champions hold preliminary talks with Arsenal target over potential deal

Inter Milan are claimed to have held talks with Andre Onana‘s representatives, who has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

The goalkeeper is currently sidelined thanks to a doping ban, after mistakenly taking Furosemide, but despite initially being ruled out for 12 months, he will now be available to return to action in November after an appeal, not February.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on the Cameroon international, with question marks currently hanging over the future of Bernd Leno, who is on international duty with Germany, who are set to take on Bukayo Saka’s England side tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will firm up their interest in Onana, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, but Inter are claimed to have spoken to his representatives about a potential free transfer come the end of his playing deal.

We’ve also been linked with Mat Ryan and Aaron Ramsdale in recent months, although it remains to be seen whether either would be considered as a potential replacement for current number one Leno, or whether they would be viewed as his back-up after Alex Runarsson failed to live up to expectations.

Will Arsenal be keen to sit down with Leno on his return to discuss his potential departure? Would Onana be the ideal replacement once his ban is completed?

Patrick

  1. TommyGun says:
    June 29, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Whatever is going on behind the scenes, expect things to liven up after the England vs Germany game this evening. Players from the team which gets knocked out, will suddenly have a lot more time to consider their respective club careers. Leno, White, etc will undoubtedly what their futures sorted out sooner rather than later.
    Watch this space…
    Come on England!

