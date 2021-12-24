Italian club are confident Arsenal wants to offload Aubameyang

Juventus remains in the running for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they target attacking reinforcements in January.

The striker’s Arsenal future is now in doubt after he broke the team’s disciplinary rules.

He has been removed as the club’s captain and might struggle to get back inside the team.

A January transfer has been rumoured, and Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness reveals Juve is confident he can be sold in January.

They have him on a three-man transfer shortlist that also includes Anthony Martial of Manchester United and Gianluca Scamacca, who plays for Sassuolo.

However, the report also adds that the Old Lady are not yet sold on the suitability of Auba to their system.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang is on a huge salary and that could pose an issue for Arsenal as they try to offload him.

The striker has goals in him even though he has struggled to score them for much of this campaign.

Another European club might unlock his best performance and Juve isn’t his only suitor.

Barcelona has been linked with a move for him before now and the Catalans might return to sign him.

But they are also not in a top financial state and could ask Arsenal to subsidise his wages before they can sign him.

Exclusive – Michael Thomas Xmas Top Four Special Column