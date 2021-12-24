Italian club become the latest team trying to sign Arsenal fringe player

AS Roma is the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The midfielder had wanted to leave the Emirates at the start of this season, but the club convinced him to stay.

He was promised a prominent role on the team, but that hasn’t happened, and he might ask to leave again in the summer.

The Athletic says Jose Mourinho’s Roma is now looking to sign him on loan next month.

The Rome-based club has been targeting players in the Premier League and has Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham in their squad now.

Everton also wants Maitland-Niles, but he would likely take the chance to work with Mourinho instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey most likely leaving the Emirates next month for the AFCON, Arsenal needs to keep all their remaining midfielders.

Maitland-Niles knows he would get more than enough chances to play when they are gone. However, when these stars return, he would be back on the bench.

This could make convincing him to stay much harder than we expect.

Mikel Arteta can persuade him to remain again if he starts the England international in Arsenal’s next few matches.

