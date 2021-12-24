Italian club become the latest team trying to sign Arsenal fringe player

AS Roma is the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
The midfielder had wanted to leave the Emirates at the start of this season, but the club convinced him to stay.
He was promised a prominent role on the team, but that hasn’t happened, and he might ask to leave again in the summer.
The Athletic says Jose Mourinho’s Roma is now looking to sign him on loan next month.
The Rome-based club has been targeting players in the Premier League and has Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham in their squad now.
Everton also wants Maitland-Niles, but he would likely take the chance to work with Mourinho instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey most likely leaving the Emirates next month for the AFCON, Arsenal needs to keep all their remaining midfielders.
Maitland-Niles knows he would get more than enough chances to play when they are gone. However, when these stars return, he would be back on the bench.
This could make convincing him to stay much harder than we expect.
Mikel Arteta can persuade him to remain again if he starts the England international in Arsenal’s next few matches.
Roma want him on loan.
We need to keep him and give him more matches. Simple as…
Think it would be hard to keep him because he didn’t get playing chances he was assured of getting.
Had a solid game in midfield, and has not been seen since. Shame really, because who knows if he is dependable and productive.
Imagine watching Nketiah getting chances while you sit on the bench. Rather see AMN than Cedric at RB if Tomi is injured.
Better for player and club if he was sold in the Summer, only wasted time and possibly lowered his value. Happens to often with sellable players losing value. I blame the club and Edu for that; either play them or sell them, not left to rot on the bench.
He put himself in this situation for not wanting to play ad a right back where he is needed.
He is definitely better than Cedric at left back, younger and had room for improvement if he put his mind to playing as a right back.
