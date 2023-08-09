Inter Milan constantly calling Arsenal for Balogun as hopes of lower fee emerge

Arsenal remains steadfast in their insistence on securing a substantial fee for the transfer of Folarin Balogun, despite his exclusion from their first-team plans.

The highly sought-after striker garnered attention due to his impressive loan spell at Reims during the previous season, with Inter emerging as the primary contender for his signature, although AS Monaco also expressed interest recently.

The potential transfer hinges solely on Arsenal’s terms, with the club holding out for a fee of around 50 million euros for the promising young player.

However, Balogun has found limited opportunities within Arsenal’s lineup leading up to this season, signalling a clear intent on the club’s part for him to move on.

Inter, despite facing challenges, has not relented in their pursuit. A report from Sport Witness discloses that the Italian club has persisted in their communication with Arsenal concerning the striker’s transfer.

According to the report, as recently as yesterday, both clubs engaged in discussions regarding Balogun’s potential move.

Inter is growing increasingly convinced that Arsenal will eventually revise their asking price due to their apparent lack of plans for the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is unwanted at the Emirates and we need to stop putting a high valuation on him.

He has only had one good season as a professional and may not perform that well in the next campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…