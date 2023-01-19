Italian club could ask for £130 million to sell Arsenal target

Arsenal faces paying a record-breaking fee if the Gunners pushes on with their interest in Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has been in terrific form this term and could lead the Serie A leaders to the Scudetto title this season if everything goes to plan.

Arsenal has been investing in their playing squad for much of the last few seasons and Mikel Arteta has the support of the club’s board.

The Gunners could end this term as unlikely English champions and they will want to maintain that high standard beyond this term.

They want Osimhen and a report on The Daily Mail reveals several clubs are also keen on the former Lille man whose deal expires in 2025.

Napoli will want to keep their best player, but every star has a price and the Italians are likely to demand £130 million in exchange for their top scorer in the summer.

JustArsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been in terrific form and is playing better than Dusan Vlahovic currently, so we must willingly splash the cash for his signature if we really want him.

However, his arrival might mean that Eddie Nketiah has to leave the club because there will hardly be any chances for the Englishman to play.

