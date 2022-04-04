Italian club could complete the signing of Arsenal man by Easter

Lucas Torreira is having his best season in a long time, and the Uruguayan will earn Arsenal some money.

He was deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta and has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

He flopped at Atletico Madrid in the last campaign but has been reborn at Fiorentina this season.

The Italians negotiated a fee to sign him permanently before he left London and they are now set to make the move permanent.

A report via Sport Witness maintains he has continued to impress them and it is almost a certainty that he will be their player permanently at the end of this season.

On his part, Torreira is happy in Florence and wants to remain at the Serie A club as well.

Talks are expected to be sped up soon with the report claiming he could be their player by the time the Easter celebration comes around.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Torreira back in form because he was one of the fans’ favourites when he first moved to Arsenal.

We loved how he was dedicated to the team and how he would give his all on the pitch in each game.

Hopefully, he will keep loving the game at Fiorentina when he joins them permanently.