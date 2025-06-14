Italian club could derail Arsenal’s move for Gyokeres

Arsenal is continuing talks to secure the signing of Viktor Gyokeres in the current transfer window, as the striker’s goal-scoring exploits have firmly placed him on their radar.

In recent weeks, there have been claims that Sporting Club will not make his departure easy, yet Arsenal remain committed to adding him to their squad. Gyokeres has been in exceptional form for the Portuguese side, and there is a widespread belief that he will continue to perform at a high level even if he moves to a new club.

Competition mounts for the Swedish striker

Arsenal have identified the Swedish international as a prime target and have become increasingly concerned about Manchester United’s interest. However, United are not the only potential rivals the Gunners must consider, as the competition for his signature extends beyond the Premier League.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are also keen on securing Gyokeres and view him as a fitting replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is widely expected to depart the Allianz Stadium this summer. The report indicates that Juve’s interest is serious and could present a significant challenge to Arsenal’s pursuit.

A race that requires swift action

While many expect Gyokeres to end up in the Premier League, the presence of a top Italian side in the race complicates matters. Arsenal must now act decisively if they are to convince the striker to choose North London as his next destination.

Gyokeres is a player attracting widespread admiration, and the club that demonstrates the greatest intent is likely to emerge victorious. If Arsenal are committed to strengthening their attacking options this summer, they must be prepared to outpace Juventus and any other competitors in this transfer race.

