Italian club expecting Arsenal’s offer for 5m euros per season player

Arsenal first became linked with a transfer for Arthur Melo in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has been struggling for form at Juventus since he moved to Turin in 2020.

One major reason for his struggles is because of the system being deployed by Max Allegri.

The Juve boss is pragmatic, and it is common for very technical players to struggle under him.

That has been the case with Arthur, and he could become better if he moves to Arsenal.

The Gunners are reportedly still considering a transfer for him, and Calciomercato claims Juve is desperate for them to make an offer.

The Italians want to offload his 5m euros net per season wages from their bill, and Arsenal is giving them hope that it could happen in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is better than he is currently producing, and he seriously needs to start playing under a new system.

We have added Fabio Vieira to our squad in this transfer window, but the Portuguese midfielder might not be enough to add the quality we need to our midfield.

Arthur is technically-gifted and very experienced, a combination that could work wonders for us if he moves to the Emirates.

