Italian club expecting Arsenal’s offer for 5m euros per season player

Arsenal first became linked with a transfer for Arthur Melo in the January transfer window.
The Brazilian has been struggling for form at Juventus since he moved to Turin in 2020.
One major reason for his struggles is because of the system being deployed by Max Allegri.
The Juve boss is pragmatic, and it is common for very technical players to struggle under him.
That has been the case with Arthur, and he could become better if he moves to Arsenal.
The Gunners are reportedly still considering a transfer for him, and Calciomercato claims Juve is desperate for them to make an offer.
The Italians want to offload his 5m euros net per season wages from their bill, and Arsenal is giving them hope that it could happen in this transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur is better than he is currently producing, and he seriously needs to start playing under a new system.
We have added Fabio Vieira to our squad in this transfer window, but the Portuguese midfielder might not be enough to add the quality we need to our midfield.
Arthur is technically-gifted and very experienced, a combination that could work wonders for us if he moves to the Emirates.
Maybe we will do a swap with Gabriel .
He is a better player than his present form suggests.
Only at the end of the transfer window base on who we acquire, then can he be look at.
@ Dan kit, how can can you say that, swap with Gab? Let’s swap him with Toreirra then if they are desperate in sending him out, we are also desperate in sending Toreirra…. That will be a good trade but not our Gab please….
I said maybe they will do a swap not that I wanted that to happen ,but going by how our new regime deal with outfield players this wouldn’t surprise me .
You surprise me as arsenal fun Gabriel makes as better in any formation unless we want to go to the season of djorou and senderos
A think is just sarcasm from Dan Kit.