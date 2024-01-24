Italian club hopes to force Arsenal to loan them Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior remains on AC Milan’s radar, as the Italian club refuses to accept “no” for an answer. The Polish defender has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal first team, a year after joining the Gunners from Spezia.

He occupies the last position in the centre-back pecking order at the Emirates, implying that when it is his time to play, it signifies that others above him are either unavailable or being rested. Earlier reports revealed that he is open to leaving as he seeks more playing time.

Despite Arsenal’s insistence that he is not available for transfer, Milan is determined to maintain their interest in his signature. According to a report via Sport Witness, Milan plans to play the long game, remaining confident that Arsenal will eventually consider their loan offer for the second half of the season. They anticipate that the Gunners will be willing to send him on loan to them in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has struggled to play often since he joined us, but he is an important part of the squad, and we expect him to stay until the end of the season.

