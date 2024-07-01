Italian club is encouraging Arsenal to make a bid for their defender

After his fine form at Euro 2024, Bologna is now prepared to listen to offers for Riccardo Calafiori amidst interest from Arsenal and other top clubs.

The defender has had a brilliant last 12 months, with his fine performances helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League, and he was arguably Italy’s most reliable player at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri have been knocked out, and he will now sort out his future, with several clubs looking to sign him.

The defender has agreed to join Juventus, but Bologna is committed to selling him to the team that offers the most money.

A report in FourFourTwo reveals they are now encouraging bids from his suitors, including Arsenal, as they look to sell him quickly and for a huge fee.

Juventus will not allow the Gunners to have an easy run to sign him, but the Old Lady will struggle to match Arsenal’s offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori was in stunning form for Bologna last season and proved he can do it outside Serie A with his performance at Euro 2024.

He will be an ideal competition for Gabriel Magalhaes, but if another club offers him a guarantee of game time, he might not choose us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…