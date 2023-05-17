Italian club is looking to hijack Xhaka’s move to Germany

Jose Mourinho was keen to work with Granit Xhaka and AS Roma pushed to sign the Swiss midfielder last season.

However, Arsenal insisted he was staying and kept the midfielder with them on a new contract.

Xhaka has proven to be a key player for them since then, but he is likely to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen is closing in on a move for him, but AS Roma is attempting to add him to their squad again.

Calciomercato reveals the Italians have revived their interest in his signature after being informed he is leaving Arsenal.

However, they are expected to fail in their bid to secure his signature again, this time, they have left it too late and Xhaka is heading to Germany instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not care where Xhaka plays his football next season and the most important thing is that he fetches us a good transfer fee when he leaves.

The best way to earn a good fee is if there are many clubs interested in adding him to their squad, so we welcome Roma’s interest.

If they offer the best transfer fee, we could force Xhaka to negotiate a move with them.

