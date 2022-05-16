Italian club keen on Arsenal man and they will offer a swap deal

Juventus remains keen on a move for Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes as they search for a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

The Old Lady will lose the Italian defender in the next transfer window as he gets set to leave them after almost two decades.

He is one of the most recognisable players they have ever had, and his departure will leave a huge void in the team.

They are now hopeful they can replace him with a younger defender, and Gabriel is high on their shopping list.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they are keen to sign the Arsenal man, and they will even add a player the Gunners like to their offer.

Mikel Arteta’s side wanted to sign Arthur Melo in the last transfer window, but the move broke down.

They remain interested in the former Barcelona man, and Juve hopes to add him to their offer for his signature and see if it would get Arsenal to listen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Gabriel is unthinkable at the moment because he is a key cog in the wheel at the Emirates.

To keep making progress, we must retain our best players while adding much better individuals to the group.

If we lose an important first-team member like Gabriel, we might struggle in the next campaign.

