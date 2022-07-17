Italian club leaves Arsenal target at home for pre-season tour

Arsenal remains interested in Arthur Melo, according to several reports, and Juventus is keen to offload him.

The Brazilian midfielder has failed in his bid to shine at Juve and the best thing now is for him to change clubs.

The Old Lady is keen to see him leave so that he can free up space on their wage bill.

He is currently transfer-listed and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he would be left behind when they travel abroad for preseason.

The reason for leaving him behind is that he is injured. However, they are hopeful he can find a new home when they return.

The report claims they will be holding talks with suitors while the rest of the squad is on tour.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is a quality player but he has had an injury-prone time at Juve.

This has made him one player that needs to leave them. His poor performance when he is fit is mostly because he is not good enough for the current system the Italians employ.

Mikel Arteta could bring out the best in the Brazilian with his system, but we must find an agreement with Juve to sign him.

