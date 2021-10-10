Italian club makes Arsenal man their January priority signing

Inter Milan is interested in a January move for Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

The Frenchman would be out of a contract at Arsenal at the end of this season and hasn’t started a Premier League game for the club in the campaign so far.

Arsenal doesn’t look happy to offer him a new deal and that points to him leaving the club for free at the end of this season.

The Gunners could also sell him for a small fee in the January transfer window and Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inter will sign him either way when he becomes available.

The Italians value adding him to their squad as a free agent or for a small fee as they continue to offload their top players to fund their debt servicing.

However, the report says any move for Lacazette depends on the future of former Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean helped them to win the league title last season, but he has fallen out of favour in this new campaign.

With a contract that doesn’t expire until 2023, Inter is desperate to offload him and that will help them get Lacazette through the door.

Arsenal would be happy to sell the Frenchman in the new year, but he could insist on staying and leaving them as a free agent.