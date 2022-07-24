Italian club manager now considers Arsenal man an urgent signing

Nuno Tavares has essentially been forced out of Arsenal after the Gunners added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad.
He joined them from Benfica at the start of last season as Mikel Arteta’s side looked for a backup to Kieran Tierney.
The Scotsman remains one of the best left-backs in England, but he has serious fitness issues.
This opened up chances for Tavares to play many matches last season, but he didn’t take them.
The Portugal under-21 international could now be offloaded by the Gunners, who remain keen to improve their squad.
Zinchenko has pushed him further down the pecking order, and he is close to joining Atalanta.
A new report on his future on Sport Witness claims the Italian club’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, now considers Tavares an important target and sees a move for him as a matter of urgency.
This could see them speed things up and add him to their squad within the week.
Tavares has the potential to become a top player for Arsenal, but he has not started his spell for the club very well.
A move away will afford him enough playing chances, and he can also prove to us that he has gotten better from his last season performances.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
He played well for several games while Tierney was injured, are people’s memories that short?
He got cooked against Liverpool, but so did everyone else, remember?
When he got pulled at halftime half the players on the pitch deserved to sit as well.
Perhaps assistant coaches could help him with defense?
Zinchenko as backup LB seems like wasting his skill set somewhat doesn’t it?
he cannot defend well which makes him a giant weakpoint in what Arteta wants to achieve. I just dont think he’s good enough to be a realible backup even tho he does have strong qualities about his game. when everyone is fit Zinny can play in midfield, but unfortunate reality with Tierney will put him at LB for a good chunk of the season. Also, we are developing Sousa, who apparently the club likes very much and we will likely start to see next season get chances.
Sell or clear out unneeded players and fill with quality players. Keep Saliba Because of he might be cost £100m on coming year.