Italian club meets the entourage of Arsenal star to plot January move

Napoli is intensifying its efforts to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of winning the Serie A title. Antonio Conte, who received significant backing in the transfer market upon his arrival, has prioritised improving Napoli’s defensive options in January, with Kiwior emerging as a key target.

Kiwior has been a reliable squad player since joining Arsenal. Although he has struggled to secure consistent game time due to the strong form of Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, he recently proved his value to Mikel Arteta’s team when Gabriel was unavailable. His ability to step in and deliver solid performances when needed has made him a valuable member of Arsenal’s squad, and the club is reportedly reluctant to let him leave mid-season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Kiwior’s entourage recently held talks with Napoli to explore the possibility of a January move. The meeting reportedly focused on how a deal could materialise, with Napoli keen to convince Arsenal to part ways with the defender. For Kiwior, the chance to play more regularly is appealing, and his representatives are said to be working to secure an opportunity that aligns with his ambitions.

However, Arsenal is unlikely to be open to selling Kiwior during the January transfer window. With the Gunners aiming to maintain their title challenge and compete on multiple fronts, losing a versatile defender like Kiwior would be difficult to address mid-season. Players like Kiwior, who can provide dependable cover for key positions, are crucial in managing the demands of a busy schedule.

While Kiwior’s potential move to Napoli may appeal to both the player and the Italian club, Arsenal must prioritise squad depth if they are to sustain their success this season. Letting Kiwior leave in January could leave the Gunners vulnerable and undermine their efforts to compete at the highest level. For this reason, Arsenal would be wise to hold on to the Polish defender, at least until the summer transfer window.

